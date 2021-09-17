Joinville confirms five deaths and applies about 5,000 vaccines

Joinville confirmed this Thursday, 16, over 76 coronavirus infections and five new deaths as a result of Covid-19. In the bulletin released by the city, applications of approximately 5 thousand doses of vaccines were also registered.

In the last 24 hours, Joinville registered the death of a 72-year-old woman. The bulletin also brought the death record of a 76-year-old woman who died on 9 September. Another three deaths were counted: two men, aged 30 and 41, and a woman, aged 18, who died in August. One death was taken from the count due to being a resident of another city.

With the new confirmations, Joinville now has 1,824 lives lost as a result of Covid. The city has also registered 112,120 infected since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 109,262 have already recovered, 927 are in home treatment, 127 are hospitalized in the ICU and 60 are in the ward.

In all, the municipality has already carried out 418,766 tests to detect possible contamination by the coronavirus. In addition to those positive, 304,586 of the tests were discarded and 1,980 are still awaiting results.

Vaccination

According to data from the city, in the last 24 hours 4,490 people were vaccinated against Covid-19, in Joinville. Of these, 1,470 took the first dose, 2,954 received the second dose or the single-dose vaccine, and another 66 received a third booster.

In all, Joinville has 418,779 residents vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine. This represents 69.2% of the municipality’s population, estimated at 604,708 people. Of these, only 203,450 Joinvilleans have the complete vaccination schedule, that is, 33.6% took the two indicated doses or the single dose vaccine.

Meanwhile, 215,329 took only the first dose of the vaccine, that is, 35.6% still need to receive the second dose to complete the immunization.

beds

This Thursday, Joinville registered an occupancy of 78% in its ICU beds. In all, there are 184 vacancies, adding up the public and private networks. Of these, 144 are occupied and 40 are free.

In the wards of the public and private networks, 61% of the beds are occupied. There are 147 vacancies in total, of which 90 are occupied and 57 are available.

