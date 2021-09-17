Jornal puts Solskjaer on a tightrope and cites 3 names in Manchester United’s crosshairs; know who

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been the target of criticism from fans of the Manchester United. More recently, last Tuesday (14), the coach was asked to replace Cristiano Ronaldo during the defeat by Young Boys, from Switzerland, for the Champions League.

All Manchester United games on Premier League do you watch live by ESPN on Star+. Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to the English newspaper Express, Solskjaer is not fully secure in office despite having a contract until 2024. The newspaper also mentions three coaches who could assume the red devils if the direction doesn’t keep the ex-attacker in command.

One of the possibilities is Antonio Conte, without a club since he left the international at the end of last season. The Italian was national champion in his last three clubs, having three titles for the youth, one hair Chelsea and the last by Inter in 2020/21.

Who could also take over Manchester United is Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman was multi-spanish, European and world champion for the Real Madrid and left the command of the club merengue after the runner-up in Laliga and drop in the Champions semifinals for Chelsea last season.

The third possibility is Premier League veteran Brendan Rodgers. After long journeys through Liverpool and Celtic, the Northern Irishman has been ahead of Leicester since February 2019 and has qualified the team for the Europa League in the last two seasons.

With Solskjaer on the ropes, Manchester United returns to the field this Sunday (19), when they visit West Ham for the fifth round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.