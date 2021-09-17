Joseph forces Neferíades to ‘swallow’ her wig in anger; learn how · TV news

Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque) will be forced to swallow her own wig in anger at not being able to get rid of José (Juliano Laham) in Genesis. The Hebrew will spend the night to carry out the tasks delegated by Potiphar’s wife (Val Perré), who will make him undergo one last “trial by fire” — single-handedly renovating the general’s entire house in the 6 o’clock soap opera on Record.

The noblewoman, like Issad (Ricardo Dantas), carries Ishmael’s (Anselmo Vasconcellos) blood in her veins. She jumped for joy to discover that the new slave was precisely one of the descendants of Isaac (Henri Pagnoncelli), whom she referred to as “the usurper.”

The Egyptian is even going to skin Joseph by forcing him to redesign a guest room in the scenes that will be shown from this Thursday (16) . “How does Mistress Neferíades expect me to know how to decorate? I don’t understand anything about it,” he’ll complain.

The son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will stop sleeping to fulfill his obligations. “She did it on purpose just to get rid of you and other servants she’s tired of. I can’t stand this woman anymore”, reveals Kéfera (Luana Camaleão).

The boy, however, will again be enlightened by God when he has an idea that will save him, just like when he was launched to the crocodiles of the Nile. “But to be successful, I would have to try to do it overnight. Would you help me?” he will ask.

Nepheriades (Dandara Albuquerque) in the biblical novel

Who is Nepheriad in Genesis?

José will fall asleep on the floor after spending the night dragging the furniture from one side to the other and will be startled when he comes face to face with Neferíades when he wakes up. “Who did all this here? Was it you?”, she will question, disgusted to see that the room will be immaculate.

He will just nod his head. “Didn’t I tell you to stay away from me until my husband got rid of you? What are you doing here?” “I was upset that my work didn’t please you and I wanted to find a way to remedy that,” explained the Israeli.

“Is that what you want? To please me?”, the character of Dandara Albuquerque will find strange. “Mr. Potiphar said that my stay here would depend on whether his wife was happy. I apologize for not having met your expectations,” José will add.

“Quite the contrary. You met my expectations perfectly. I’m impressed with what you’ve done here. Do the same in the room next to mine. When you’re finished, look for me”, will demand the bitch in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Joseph (Juliano Laham) in Genesis

Potiphar’s wife

Neferíades will once again be impressed by the room’s arrangement and will drag José to the outside area where there is a swimming pool. “Here is a place I like a lot, but you can see it needs more color, more life. I want to make it more fun, understand?”, she will explain.

“I think so. I’ve never done anything about it, but I’m willing to try”, promises the protagonist, played by Juliano Laham, upon receiving a last challenge from his boss:

In fact, I want to change the whole house. Every room, every detail! Can you make sense of it in your head as you made sense of the room changes? Very well then. If you are successful, you will be able to continue as a servant in my house.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

