Judge cites abusive charges and forces Unimed to maintain a plan for the treatment of autistic children | VGN

Judge Edleuza Zorgetti Monteiro da Silva, of the 5th Civil Court of Cuiabá, prohibited Unimed Cuiabá from suspending the health plan for an autistic child in the capital. The decision is from last Monday (13.09).

It appears in the case records that the child’s mother filed a declaratory action of non-existence of debt with a request for early protection against Unimed Cuiabá alleging that her son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder with impairment of social interaction, communication, language and global behavior, reason for which needed to start multidisciplinary treatment, and there was a need to file a lawsuit for this.

According to her, after granting the court order, the health plan installments continued to come with values ​​compatible with those they always paid, without any additional cost. However, they were surprised in this month with an invoice in the amount of R$ 10,188.00, referring to the co-payment for the month of August.

In the action, the mother claims that at no time was the co-participation of the treatment granted in the injunction charged, as well as there was no communication of any retroactive charges.

In view of this, she requested the suspension of the co-participation charge on the bill for the month of September, which relates to therapies for the month of August, as well as for the health plan to refrain from entering the co-payment on future bills until the end of this dispute, enabling , that the co-payment charge be separated from the monthly bills, so that only the usual monthly fee can be paid without the co-payment.

In addition, he wants Unimed to refrain from suspending the health plan while the co-participation is discussed, since the boy is disabled and needs permanent and continuous treatment.

In her decision, Judge Edleuza Zorgetti points out that the case is the subject of several discussions and public manifestations, including involving the State Procon itself, which initiated an administrative procedure to investigate the complaints of parents of autistic children about the abusive collection of co-participation regarding sessions with psychologists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, physiotherapists, among others, held by Unimed Cuiabá.

According to the magistrate, although there is the possibility of charging co-participation for treatments paid for by health plans, since it is in line with Federal Law 9,656/1998 (Law on private health care plans and insurance), it is imperative to register that there are limitations for the act, as per Resolution 8/1998 of the National Council for Supplementary Health (Consu).

The judge highlighted that a procedural delay, inherent to the proceedings of the Judiciary, “may make a possible final provision ineffective, as the child may suffer the consequences of default, that is, the interruption of services, proving to be prudent the fulfillment of the request so that the charge can be discussed in this demand”.

Also according to her, it is “abusive to charge as co-participation if the expense was not properly presented to the customer and with prior notification so that he accepts the new terms and organizes to remedy the obligation”.

“After all, the payments for the period under discussion visibly differ from the previous history, as the abrupt increase in charges destabilizes the financial control of any individual. That said, as the requirements required in art. 300 of the CPC, I grant the pleaded protection in order for the defendant to suspend the collection of the co-participation on the bill for the month of September, related to the therapies for the month of August/2021, as well as refrain from entering the co-participation in future invoices, until the departs from this dispute, so that the co-participation charge is separated from the monthly invoices to be paid only with the usual monthly amount – without the co-participation; in addition, I determine that the defendant refrain from suspending the health plan for as long as this discussion lasts, or until a new court decision”, says an excerpt of the decision.

Other side – Unimed Cuiabá press office informed the which awaits the position of legal counsel in order to be able to send a note on the case. O follows Unimed’s willingness to hear the company about the action.