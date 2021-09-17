Justin Gaethje criticizes Charles of the Bronx: “Gives up under pressure and runs away when things get bad” | combat

If the term “elbow pain” could be translated into a name, it would be Justin Gaethje. The UFC lightweight made several criticisms of the Brazilian Charles do Bronx, current champion of the division, and disdained the sequence of pito victories that the São Paulo native had before disputing the belt against Michael Chandler. According to the interview given by Gaethje to the program “UFC Unfiltered”, these were not high caliber fights. The American also made it clear that he thinks Do Bronx is a quitter, citing the first round of the fight against Chandler.

1 out of 5 Justin Gaethje has harshly criticized Charles of the Bronx’s fighting style — Photo: Getty Images Justin Gaethje harshly criticized Charles of the Bronx’s fighting style — Photo: Getty Images

– They were big fights, but they weren’t fights of the caliber of a title fight. There’s no denying it. But he has the belt, and he can tell me to stick the belt in the b***** and win eight fights in a row later. That’s what I would do if I were him. But I’m in a great position, I don’t need to win eight fights in a row to fight for the belt. I just need a win. I hope he wins too, because I would love to face him and show me what I’m talking about. Charles gives up easily, and he showed that in his fight against Michael Chandler. At the end of the first round he was in bad shape, he didn’t want to be there anymore. He looks like he wants to escape the Octagon when things get bad. That’s what I think, and I think Dustin Poirier will finish him off.

2 out of 5 Charles of the Bronx knocks out Michael Chandler in the second round at UFC 262 — Photo: Getty Images Charles do Bronx knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round at UFC 262 — Photo: Getty Images

Asked what he thought about the fight between the Brazilian and Dustin Poirier, scheduled for UFC 269, in December, Gaethje said it was an interesting duel, but he doesn’t believe the Brazilian will be able to take the challenger to the ground to use his jiu-jitsu .

– It’s a very interesting duel. I bet on Poirier for sure. Charles do Bronx is a great grappler, but he doesn’t have much ability to take opponents to the ground. And Poirier is left-handed – it’s always difficult and different to fight left-handers, because there aren’t many left-handed fighters. Poirier does a great job at distance control. Charles is not Khabib, he does not run over his opponents to close the gap. He must choose between taking the takedown or using the grappling fight to seek the clinch. Charles has good takedowns in the clinch, and that’s the only way he can take down his rivals. But I don’t see Poirier staying long in the clinch.

3 out of 5 Charles of the Bronx dominated Tony Ferguson for three rounds at UFC 256 — Photo: Getty Images Charles do Bronx dominated Tony Ferguson for three rounds at UFC 256 — Photo: Getty Images

Justin Gaethje also credited himself with much of the credit for Charles of the Bronx’s victory over Tony Ferguson. According to him, the Brazilian only managed to have the dominant performance he had in front of Ferguson because he, Gaethje, punished his rival when the two fought for almost five rounds.

4 out of 5 Justin Gaethje knocks out Tony Ferguson in the fifth round at UFC 249 — Photo: Getty Images Justin Gaethje knocked out Tony Ferguson in the fifth round at UFC 249 — Photo: Getty Images

– I still don’t believe much in Charles, and I’ve been hearing a lot of shit because of it. He had eight straight wins, but if we look closely, Tony Ferguson was the biggest name he’s won in this streak by far, but that was after I put him through hell for 24m15s. I didn’t end his career because this guy is a special fighter, and he will never give in, but there is a specific way to face him, and I showed him what it was. So his win wasn’t as sensational as they said, and it wasn’t as good as mine over Tony, when he was undefeated for 12 fights. After what I did to him, Charles’ victory wasn’t all that good. It’s my opinion.

5 out of 5 Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight. It’s live only in Combate! — Photo: Combat Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight. It’s live only in Combate! — Photo: Combat