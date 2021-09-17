Justin Timberlake opens R$131 million bar and restaurant in the US

Singer Justin Timberlake opens on September 28 his newest endeavor, the bar and restaurant The Twelve Thirty Club, in Nashville, Tennessee — ironically, country music stronghold in the USA.

With just over 3,500 square meters spread over three floors of elegant and cozy decor in the busiest area of ​​the city, the house was proposed by Justin himself — who chose his age for living in the region with Jessica Biel and her children — to the partner , Sam Fox, a business entrepreneur who owns more than 120 restaurants across the country.

Image: Reproduction/Architectural Digest

Despite being a single house, The Twelve Thirty Club is conceptually divided into two restaurants and three bars with independent but cohesive atmospheres, with the purpose of bringing sophistication to the most casual night in the region.

“We didn’t want any recycled wood on the walls or neon lights with a ‘tequila made me do this’ sign,” Sam told Architectural Digest. Despite borrowing, yes, some elements of country from the 60s and 70s, the house’s aesthetic is heavily influenced by the era of prohibition in the USA, between 1920 and 1930, including its name, which means ‘midnight and a half ‘, the time when bars were forced to close during the period.

Image: Reproduction/Architectural Digest

Justin’s invitation to a barbecue was born the most expensive restaurant in Sam Fox’s group, with an initial investment of US$ 25 million, just over R$ 131 million in today’s quotation. The design of the house was developed by the AvroKO office, however, the entrepreneur attributes to the singer several details of the environment.

“He’s very involved and has a strong opinion. One area Justin really pushed us to get it right was lighting. He said the two places where light is most important are the bedroom and the stage. based on his ideas.”

The singer assured the publication that the goal was to leave customers with a taste of ‘I want more’. “Care and consideration went into every aspect of the building, from architecture and lighting to how visitors will interact and feel in each area. that people not only enjoy, but want to come back”