‘King of Escapes’ is arrested after trying to kill prostitute

Police in Italy arrested in the early hours of Friday (17) the criminal Max Leitner, known as the “king of escapes” from prisons, reported the radio station “RAI Alto Adige”. The Italian became famous in the country for having managed to escape from detention centers five times.







Max Leitner was arrested after a shooting in Bolzano Photo: ANSA / Ansa

According to what the TV learned, around half past midnight, a call girl called the police to report that her car had been shot at. The vehicle was empty and was hit as she was leaving a customer’s house.

Since she managed to get some references from the car that fired, agents were able to intercept the vehicle after a short chase. In addition to Leitner, the police arrested a 59-year-old Austrian without official residence on Italian territory and seized a revolver, a rifle and a taser.

Leitner wasn’t currently serving any time. The latter had allowed him to serve house arrest because of his age in 2016, 63 years old. In the 1980s, the criminal had been convicted of several kidnappings, but was not captured until August 1990 in an Austrian police action during a robbery of a strong car.

During the 1990s and 2000, Leitner managed to escape once from a prison in Austria and another five times from Italian prisons.