Kiyosaki Is Buying Bitcoin To Protect From The ‘Biggest Bubble In History’

Robert Kiyosaki reaffirmed his prediction that a unprecedented global economic crisis is on its way and suggested to his followers if protect with gold, silver and bitcoin.

The renowned author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” has been making several alerts in your Twitter regarding the current financial and social situation in the US and the world.

On the 13th, Kiyosaki said to prepare for financial and social collapse that will be caused by the global crisis, investors should buy “gold, silver, Bitcoin and ammo”.

“Why Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and Ammo? Social Security and the health system are broken. Boomers are broken. The pension is ransacked. The Government and the Treasury Department have to print trillions of fake dollars. Savers are the big losers. Debtors the winners. Be aware, be careful”, tweeted.

Kiyosaki’s concern is the same that surrounds many financial sectors of the world, that the flood of government stimulus during the pandemic it will generate terrible inflation.

The Personal Finance Guru Waits minimize the impact on your portfolio, allocating your money in cryptocurrencies and precious metals, that he sees as the safest places to store your money.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been considered a great inflation protection and its use as store of value has been gaining strength from investors.

The main cryptocurrency in the world is considered a “digital gold”. Because of their limited number, the idea is that Bitcoin will appreciate while the fiat currency will continue to depreciate.

Thus, Bitcoin is seen by Robert Kiyosaki as a great way not to lose purchasing power to inflation and notes that the cryptocurrency has the biggest advantage in today’s environment.

When the price of bitcoin crossed the $50,000 level again in August, the author tweeted:

“Bitcoin for $50,000. Great news for the bitcoin holders. Bad news for Mom and Dad. The main reason I invest in bitcoin, gold and silver is because I don’t trust our leaders, the Fed, the Treasury, not the stock market. Unfortunately mom and dad who save money trust. Take care.”

The day before, Kiyosaki also wrote about bitcoin:

“Bitcoin is growing. Gold is stagnant. Silver is 50% below all highs. The dollar is falling”.

“Silver is the best investment, with lower risk and high potential. Bitcoin has the biggest advantage. With the fall of the dollar, bitcoin and silver are the best investments”, concluded.

Recurring financial market bubble alert

Robert Kiyosaki’s warnings and guidance about the arrival of a global financial crisis is something common in his social network in recent months.

In June of this year he tweeted: “The biggest bubble in world history is getting bigger.”

“The biggest accident in world history is coming. Buying more gold and silver. Expecting bitcoin to drop to $24,000. It’s the best time to get rich. Be careful.”

But the alerts started last year:

“THE CRASH OF EVERYTHING is coming. Since 1987 the world is in a BUBBLE. Now everything is falling apart. Bitcoin, gold and silver prices will also fall. The US dollar will go up. Be patient. Massive printing of money ahead, eventually destroying the dollar. The time to buy more gold, silver and bitcoin is coming”.

In July this year, he said he was anticipating a brutal market slowdown and preached patience to investors, as he expected bargains after the crash.

“The best time to prepare for a crash is before the crash. The biggest crash in the history of the world is coming. The good news is that the best time to get rich it’s during a crash. The bad news is that the next crash is going to be a long one. Buy more gold, silver and bitcoin while you can. Take care”.

Kiyosaki also pointed the Hot US Housing Market as Risky in late July and advised investors to look elsewhere for deals.

“Be cautious”, he tweeted. “The housing bubble will burst if interest rates rise. Bargains after the crash. The best bargain is still silver. Still 50% below historic highs.”

“It’s time to be patient, not greedy”, added.

In his best-selling book, Kiyosaki details his experience of growing up with a poor dad, observing his friend’s rich dad and noticing the differences in the two men’s spending, saving, and investing habits.

The author quoted rich dad in a August tweet to emphasize current risks for investors and the need to preserve your wealth.“Words of wisdom from my rich dad: ‘Always remember … Las Vegas was NOT built on winners’”, he said. “I would add: ‘Nor Wall Street.’ Be careful. In 2021, future losers are everywhere.”

