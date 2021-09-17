know the profile of victims of covid-19 in the DF

posted on 09/16/2021 06:00



In the Federal District, the highest lethality rates — deaths in relation to the total number of infected — are concentrated in the Nascente Sol/Pôr do Sol, in Santa Maria and Planaltina – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The Federal District had the first case of covid-19 notified on March 5, 2020. Since then, the Health Department has confirmed 482,337 infections and 10,245 deaths. However, the new coronavirus did not reach all administrative regions with the same intensity.

Areas with more social vulnerability problems are among the places with the highest fatality rate — the number of deaths in relation to the total number of people with the disease. As for the profile of victims who did not resist the condition, the elderly and the population with some type of comorbidity were the most affected.

In the assessment of the lethality rate, Sol Nascente/Pôr do Sol leads the ranking of cities in the DF, with 4.81% of the infected dead (read x-ray). For the doctor in public health and researcher at the Observatório PrEpidemia Roberto Bittencourt, social inequality aggravates this index.

“The virus is not democratic. It mainly affects the most vulnerable populations, who are less able to protect themselves, to be isolated. Generally, the places with the worst disease rates coincide with regions most affected by violence and unemployment, for example”, he analyzes.

Covid-19 data is more than numbers: it’s the names of someone’s relatives, friends, and colleagues. Amanda Xavier, 21, a nursing student and a resident of Ceilândia, suffers from the emptiness caused by the disease. Among the lives lost in the city is that of an aunt.

Elisangela Marcelina was 43 years old. She was married, the mother of a girl, as well as a history and geography teacher for high school students. “Many of the victims in our administrative region work in other cities. And a large part of the population depends on jobs and public transport to survive. This makes it more likely that we will have covid-19 cases,” says Amanda.

Covid-19 infections in the Federal District. Data from September 14, 2021

Furthermore, comorbidities and the age of those infected can be aggravating. People with kidney disease were the ones who most died in the DF. The infectologist Werciley Vieira Júnior explains that the risk of having acute injury to these organs is high with Sars-CoV-2.

“The new coronavirus can lodge in any area of ​​the body and cause damage. And the kidney has a large nucleus of vessels and receptors. If the person has any comorbidity in this area, this can aggravate the situation (of covid-19)”, he highlights.

As for socially vulnerable groups, the issue of food insecurity can influence the occurrence of more infections in the regions where they live, according to Werciley. “These people hardly have adequate and balanced nutrition, because they usually don’t have access to it. Another factor is that they may have previous illnesses, but not receive proper diagnosis or treatment. This scenario harms this population even more”, completes the infectious disease specialist.

