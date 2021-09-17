Know where to see the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals – 16/09/2021 – Sport

Next Tuesday (21), disputes for the semifinals of the Copa do Libertadores begin. With three Brazilian teams still alive in the competition, Brazil will have at least one finalist guaranteed in the tournament. In the last edition, Palmeiras and Santos dueled in the final in a single game, at Maracanã, and the alviverde team won a trophy for the second time in its history.

In search of the trichampionship, the squad led by Abel Ferreira will now face Atlético-MG. The first game will be at Allianz Parque, on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm. SBT and Conmebol TV will broadcast the match live. The return game is scheduled for the following week, on September 28, at Mineirão.

In the last phase, Palmeiras also passed a Brazilian rival, beating São Paulo in the quarterfinals. In the first leg, there was a draw at Morumbi by 1 to 1. On the return, the Palmeirenses won by 3 to 0. Atlético-MG beat River Plate (ARG) with two wins, 1 to 0, away from home, and 3 to 0, in Minas.

In the other bracket, Flamengo will face Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), on Wednesday (22), at 21:30, at Maracanã. Fox Sports channel will air the match. The return duel is scheduled for the 29th, at the same time, at the Monumental Stadium, in Ecuador.

The big decision of the continental tournament is scheduled for the 27th of November 2021, a Saturday, at the Estadio Centenário, in Uruguay.

Of the four semifinalists, Barcelona de Guayaquil is the only team that has not yet won the tournament.