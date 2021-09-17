Lana Wachowski tells why she resurrected Neo and Trinity for the film

Director was comforted by the characters in a tragic moment.

Matrix Ressurections, the fourth film in the franchise, had its first trailer released last week. Although the story remains shrouded in mystery, the director’s new film Lana Wachowski brought the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), which ended up dying at the end of the original trilogy. Resolving the curiosity of fans, the director revealed the reason for having resurrected the two.

During a press conference at Berlin International Literary Festival (via /film), Wachowski explained that she experienced a great personal loss and that this motivated her to bring Neo and Trinity back to Matrix 4.

“My father died, then my friend died and then my mother died. I really don’t know how to process this kind of grief. I’ve never lost someone so close… You know their lives are going to end and it’s still very difficult. My brain has always explored the imagination and one night when I was crying and couldn’t sleep, my brain blew this whole story out. And I couldn’t have my mom and dad, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, who can be considered the two most important characters in my life.”

She continued:

“I was immediately comforted to have these two characters alive again. And it was super simple. You can look at them and say, ‘ok, these people died and ok, these people came back to life and oh isn’t that good?’ Yes, this is good! It’s simple, and that’s what art does and that’s what stories do, they comfort us.”

Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters in December 16th.

Enjoy and check out everything you need to notice in the first trailer of Matrix 4: