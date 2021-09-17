Latam confirms flights at Zona da Mata Regional Airport in 2022

Latam Airlines Brasil announced that it will operate flights at Presidente Itamar Franco Airport, located between Rio Novo and Goianá, in Zona da Mata, starting next year. The information was given first-hand to columnist Celso Martins, who said that the flights will be daily, carried out on aircraft of the Airbus A319 model for 132 passengers and destined for the International Airport of Guarulhos, in São Paulo.

Sought by Tribuna, the airline confirmed, on Thursday (16), the start of operations for the first quarter of 2022. “The Zona da Mata Mineira will be the third destination for Latam in the state, after Belo Horizonte and Uberlândia” , stated in a note.

On the motivation to include the region in the air network, he pointed out that “Juiz de Fora is part of the industrial axis of the cities close to BR-040 and BR-116” and highlighted aspects of the local economy. “In addition to housing several educational institutions, it highlights the sector of services and industrial activities related to food and beverages, textiles, clothing, metallurgy, furniture and vehicle assembly.”

Finally, he concluded that “looking at the return of corporate travel, Latam will be able to connect the city directly to its main hubs in the country and, consequently, abroad.” The company also stated that it will soon announce the inauguration date of the route and the start of sales.

Awaiting

Tribuna also contacted the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) to find out about the progress of the process for Latam’s activities in the Zona da Mata. The advisory body of the regulatory agency only informed that, so far, “there is no flight record for the location informed”. The concessionaire of the Zona da Mata Airport informed that it has not yet been formally contacted by the company.

Operations

At the moment, Presidente Itamar Franco Airport has daily flights to Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas, carried out by Azul. The operation is carried out with ATR-72 aircraft, which have the capacity to transport 70 passengers.

In November, Gol’s flights, via VoePass, to Guarulhos International Airport will be resumed. Since June 2020, the companies maintain a partnership in the performance of regional flights.