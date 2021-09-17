Leaks the value of the fee of the participants of A Fazenda 13 with Adriane Galisteu

One of the curiosities that surround these reality shows are the values that television networks pay for artists to participate in their projects.
To unravel this, the column found that the Barra Funda broadcaster will pay between 80 and 150 thousand reais for each farmer. This value fluctuates due to the artist’s popularity.
Before entering the program, the pawn receives half of this amount; and, after its elimination, it receives the rest. But if you give up on the project during the ‘course’, the participant has to return this money to Record TV. This same scheme happens with the members of the Power Couple Brazil and Island Record.
The participants of The Farm 13 are:
*Solange Gomes (BRL 80 thousand)
*Mussunzinho (BRL 80 thousand)
*Mileide Mihaile (BRL 150 thousand)
*Liziane Gutierrez (BRL 100 thousand)
*Gui Araújo (BRL 100 thousand)
*Tati Quebra Barraco (BRL 150 thousand)
*Erasmo Viana (BRL 80 thousand)
*Fernanda Medrado (BRL 100 thousand)
*Arcrebian (BRL 150 thousand)
*Tiago Silva (BRL 80 thousand)
*MC Gui (BRL 100 thousand)
*Dynho Alves (BRL 80 thousand)
*Dayane Mello (BRL 120 thousand)
*Nego do Borel (BRL 150 thousand)
*Victor Pecoraro (BRL 90 thousand)
*Erika Schneider (BRL 80 thousand)
* Rich Melquiades (BRL 100 thousand)
*Valentina Francavilla (BRL 80 thousand)
*Marina Ferrari (BRL 80 thousand)
It is noteworthy that Adriane Galisteu signed a three-year contract with Record TV to be part of the talent cast of the Barra Funda broadcaster. Thus, the blonde is guaranteed in the next editions of A Fazenda.