Leaks the value of the fee of the participants of A Fazenda 13 with Adriane Galisteu

One of the curiosities that surround these reality shows are the values ​​that television networks pay for artists to participate in their projects.

To unravel this, the column found that the Barra Funda broadcaster will pay between 80 and 150 thousand reais for each farmer. This value fluctuates due to the artist’s popularity.

Before entering the program, the pawn receives half of this amount; and, after its elimination, it receives the rest. But if you give up on the project during the ‘course’, the participant has to return this money to Record TV. This same scheme happens with the members of the Power Couple Brazil and Island Record.

The participants of The Farm 13 are:

*Solange Gomes (BRL 80 thousand)

Solange Gomes is confined to A Fazenda 13 (Reproduction: Instagram)

*Mussunzinho (BRL 80 thousand)

Mussunzinho is the second confirmed of A Fazenda 13 (Reprodução/PlayPlus)

*Mileide Mihaile (BRL 150 thousand)

Mileide Mihaile is the seventh piece to be revealed for A Fazenda 13 (Play/PlayPlus)

*Liziane Gutierrez (BRL 100 thousand)

Liziane Gutierrez (Reproduction/Instagram)

*Gui Araújo (BRL 100 thousand)

Gui Araújo de A Fazenda 13 (Official Reproduction/Twitter)

*Tati Quebra Barraco (BRL 150 thousand)

Tati Quebra-Barraco is the fifth Peoa of A Fazenda 13 (Reprodução/PlayPlus)

*Erasmo Viana (BRL 80 thousand)

Erasmo Viana de A Fazenda 13 (Play/PlayPlus)

*Fernanda Medrado (BRL 100 thousand)

Medrado de A Fazenda 13 (Official Reproduction/Twitter)

*Arcrebian (BRL 150 thousand)

Arcrebiano Araújo in A Fazenda (Official Reproduction/Instagram)

*Tiago Silva (BRL 80 thousand)

Tiago Piquilo (Globo/Disclosure)

*MC Gui (BRL 100 thousand)

MC Gui is the thirteenth pawn of The Farm 13 (Play/PlayPlus)

*Dynho Alves (BRL 80 thousand)

Dynho Alves is in the cast of A Fazenda 13 (Reproduction/Instagram)

*Dayane Mello (BRL 120 thousand)

Dayane Mello in A Fazenda 13 (PlayPlus)

*Nego do Borel (BRL 150 thousand)

Nego do Borel (Reproduction/Instagram)

*Victor Pecoraro (BRL 90 thousand)

Victor Pecoraro is the first reveal of A Fazenda 13 (Play/PlayPlus)

*Erika Schneider (BRL 80 thousand)

Erika Schneider from A Fazenda 13 (PlayPlus)

* Rich Melquiades (BRL 100 thousand)

Rico Melquiades is one of the pawns of A Fazenda 13 (Reproduction/Official Instagram)

*Valentina Francavilla (BRL 80 thousand)

Valentina Francavilla (Reproduction)

*Marina Ferrari (BRL 80 thousand)

Marina Ferrari from A Fazenda 13 (Reproduction/Official Twitter)

It is noteworthy that Adriane Galisteu signed a three-year contract with Record TV to be part of the talent cast of the Barra Funda broadcaster. Thus, the blonde is guaranteed in the next editions of A Fazenda.