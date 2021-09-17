LG’s New TV Is a 325-Inch Giant Priced for More Generous Wallets – Computers

Samsung’s The Wall, first unveiled in the 2018 edition of CES, is already well known among fans of more generously sized televisions. Now, the proposal of the South Korean manufacturer, whose version for consumers goes up to 292 inches, has a new “rival”. Fellow LG announced a new lineup of DVLED televisions that are available in configurations ranging from 108 to 325 inches.

The LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Display line comes with the promise of transforming the experience of watching movies at home, making it even more immersive. Unlike more conventional LG ranges, the new TVs are aimed at the luxury market, being only available through an exclusive program of the brand.

Click on the images to see the new LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Display TVs

Televisions are available in a variety of combinations of size, resolution, and aspect ratio, with a total of 30 variations. In addition to the typical 16:9 aspect ratio, LG offers a 32:9 option, called UltraStretch, which can be used to display more than one video source at the same time without distorting what is being displayed on the screen.

Looking at the biggest model in the line, the only one with 8K resolution, the specifications made available by the manufacturer make it known that the TV has a resolution of 7680×4320, a screen aspect ratio of 16:9 and a brightness of 1,200 nits.

The model is “powered” by an Alpha 7 processor, with artificial intelligence, which optimizes image quality. Combined with its 325-inch size, the TV weighs in at over 1,007 kg, consuming up to 16,560 W of power and producing 56,593 BTUs per hour.

The prices also match the dimensions of the line’s televisions, which add installation, maintenance and warranty costs of around $30,000. The “cheapest” model has a price of 70,000 dollars and the most expensive, which corresponds to the 325 inch, costs 1,700,000 euros.