Libertadores’ profile exalts Flamengo’s victory over Grêmio and increases expectations for the semifinal: “Malvadão” – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

Flamengo had another one of its magical nights last Wednesday (15). In addition to having won Grêmio 2-0 and qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, Mais Querido enjoyed the return of the red-black fans to Maracanã after 553 days away from the stands. On social networks, the official profile of Libertadores praised the Flamengo triumph and raised expectations for the continental semifinal, which will be played between Mengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil.

“Mengão Malvadão! With Pedro’s goals, O Flamengo hit the Guild 2-0 and advanced to the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup. Next Wednesday, Fla will face Barcelona SC by CONMEBOL semis #Libertadores”, wrote the official profile of the biggest club competition on the continent.

As mentioned, the first duel between Flamengo and Barcelona is already scheduled. The two teams will face each other on the night of next Wednesday (21), starting at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. For having made a better campaign in the first phase, the Ecuadorians will decide the vacancy at home, on the 29th.

In addition to the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Rubro-Negro is also alive in the Brazilian Championship. Third place in the event, Mais Querido receives Grêmio this Sunday (19th), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, for the 21st round of the national tournament of consecutive points.