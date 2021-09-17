Libertadores: ticket sales begin for the match between Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil

This Thursday, at 2 pm, the sale of tickets for the match between Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil, which will be played on September 22, at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm. The duel, which will be one of the test events, according to the Rio decree nº49336 published by the City of Rio, is valid for the Libertadores semifinals.

For this confrontation, the release is 35,045 places, that is, about 50% of the total capacity of Maracanã. In this commitment by Flamengo, children under 15 years old will not be able to access the match, since, according to the vaccination schedule of the city of Rio de Janeiro, they will not have started immunization yet. Thus, for the same reason, there will be no gratuity for children under 12 years old.

It is also worth noting that, at the time of ticket withdrawal, after presenting all the supporting documents, the fan will receive the ticket and must wear a bracelet, which cannot be removed until the end of the game. Below, see the ticket prices:

NORTH SECTOR

Supporting members: BRL 125.00

General Public: BRL 250.00 (half BRL 125.00)

SOUTH SECTOR

Supporting members: BRL 110.00

General Public: BRL 220.00 (half BRL 110.00)

UPPER EAST SECTOR

Supporting members: BRL 200.00

General Public: BRL 400.00 (half BRL 200.00)

LOWER EAST SECTOR

Supporting members: BRL 300.00

General Public: BRL 600.00 (half BRL 300.00)

EAST SECTOR MORE

Supporting members: BRL 482.50

General Public: BRL 900.00 (half BRL 482.50)

LOWER WEST SECTOR

​Fans members: R$ 350.00

General Public: BRL 700.00 (half BRL 350.00)

MARACANÃ MORE SECTOR

Supporting members: BRL 632.50

General Public: BRL 1,200.00 (half BRL 632.50)

The opening of sales for “Nação Jr” and the general public will open this Friday, at 5 pm. Online sales close on September 22 at 5:30 pm. Below, see the official notice on Flamengo’s website with all the information about half price, gratuity and procedures and documents necessary for the exchange of tickets:

Free information:

– Free tickets for Flamengo fans are valid only for the North and South sectors;

– Adults aged 65 years or over and people with disabilities and their accompanying person are entitled to free of charge;

– It will be necessary to present the immunization card against COVID-19, corresponding to the 1st dose of the vaccine, the 2nd dose of the vaccine or the single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer, according to the vaccination schedule of the city of Rio de Janeiro , and the Antigen Test with a negative result (non-reactive) performed in one of the accredited laboratories between 9:30 pm on 9/20/2021 and 4:00 pm on 9/22/2021; documents that prove the benefit of free of charge and the tickets issued will be nominal;

Free for PCD: Original and official document with photo – both the PCD and the companion –, Rio Card that proves the right to the benefit, social card or any other type of card will only be accepted accompanied by the original, printed and valid medical report.

Heads up:

To withdraw any gratuities, it will also be necessary to present a copy of all the documents mentioned above. Copies must be delivered at the time of withdrawal and will be retained, as a mandatory measure to carry out the Test-Event.

On the day of departure, it will be necessary to present the original document with a photo of the person with a disability and the accompanying person.

There will be no access withdrawal on the day of departure!

Half-price information:

Teachers from the municipal public network, people up to 21 years old and students of all ages taking a course recognized by the MEC are entitled to half-price admission. Only the beneficiary can make the purchase or his/her legal guardian, as long as they have proof of this condition and the half-price benefit. They also have the benefit of half-price for young people aged 15 to 29 who have the Id Jovem, which must be presented at the time of purchase, accompanied by an original document with a photo.

Procedure and documents required for ticket exchange:

1. Documentation required for withdrawal (SUBMIT ORIGINAL AND COPY):

– Voucher printed, filled out and signed;

– Official and original photo identification document;

– Document proving the benefit of purchasing a half-price ticket (if any);

– Immunization card against COVID-19, corresponding to the 1st vaccine dose, the 2nd vaccine dose or the single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer, according to the vaccination schedule of the city of Rio de Janeiro; AND

– Antigen test with negative result (non-reactive) performed in one of the accredited laboratories between 9:30 pm on 09/20/2021 and 4:00 pm on 09/22/2021.

Ticket pick up points:

More information on exchange points will be available soon.