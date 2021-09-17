Lil Nas X Releases First Album ‘Montero’ in Style | famous

Just give it away! Who is still outside of who it is Lil Nas X , it’s worth taking a moment and understanding about the artist who is the subject of music and social media.

This Friday, 9/17, the singer released the first album, “Montero”, but it doesn’t even seem like it. That’s because he’s been rocking the music world since 2019, when he went viral with “Old Town Road”, which mixed rap with country.

Ah! The name of the first album, including, is the artist’s baptism name.

Lil Nas X releases her first album 'Montero'

🎧 Lil’s the time! Jeska and Neko comment on the ‘birth’ of the album, the promos and first impressions of the album. Listen to “Logbook” 👇

THE FAMOUS AND ANONYMOUS LOVE

22 Grammy scent in the air ✨

“Montero” consists of 15 songs, five of them with AMAZING partnerships. The disc simply has:

– Elton John – Yes, that’s him

– Miley Cyrus

– Cat Doja

– Megan Thee Stallion

– Jack Harlow.

Montero Lamar Hill, known as Lil Nas X, is an American rapper and songwriter

He comes Grammy 22 there, yes or of course? The public is clamoring for it!

Attention: fans will be formed on January 31, 2022, when it happens the biggest music event in the USA.

As if that wasn’t enough, he’s still doing an action associating every track of your new work to an institution supporting the LGBTQIA+ community to encourage donations to them. Too much!

Super Original Marketing Strategy ✅

Lil is super creative and opted for a bold strategy for the promotion of his album: a pregnancy with the right to a baby shower and everything. The actor started the promotion by announcing the expected “first child” on his Instagram!

And then there was the baby shower…

And the birth… Is it creativity you want?

The 22-year-old rapper drew even more attention in recent days. Just this past week, won the most important award in the Video music awards: Best video of the year for the song “Montero”.

In addition to taking everyone’s breath away by appearing STUNNING on Met ball, with three different looks that told a gay fairy tale, by the brand Versace.

Look by Lil Nas X at the Met Gala 2021

Look by Lil Nas X at the Met Gala 2021

Look by Lil Nas X at the Met Gala 2021

Flawless NONE! 🎶 To listen to the full album, just access this link.

“Game over. Now I’m ready to say that… I REMOVED THE GAME… One day I want to be able to tell about this conversation that literally made my night,” wrote the native of Rio de Janeiro.

Who comes global feat with mighty?!

Lil Nas X and Anitta on the red carpet at the Video Music Awards 2021 in Brooklyn, New York

