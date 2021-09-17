Lil Nas X releases her first album, ‘Montero’ | Song

After a series of posts announcing the upcoming arrival of her debut album, Lil Nas X “gave birth” to “Montero”, her debut album.

The rapper, who appeared in several images with a pregnant woman’s belly, made a video showing the “delivery” of the album to celebrate the album’s arrival on the market this Friday (17).

“Baby Montero is here,” wrote Lil Nas X in the post.

“Montero” has 15 tracks and features guest appearances Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Elton John.

In a recent interview with People magazine about the album, the rapper claimed to be the “father and mother” of the album. “But I think the producers who worked with me on it are like parents too. Or maybe uncles.”

Lil Nas X’s first album hits the market two years after her debut EP, released in June 2019. The initial project featured the award-winning hit “Old Town Road”.

The title song for the singer’s debut album and opening the album – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – has also won some awards. At VMA 2021, which took place on Sunday (12), Lil Nas X won three awards for the song’s video, including video of the year.

In the clip released in March, the rapper goes from heaven to hell in a production with impressive visual effects and references from the Bible and Greek mythology.

The title is a tribute to the award-winning film of the same name from 2017.

