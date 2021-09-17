Live, Sikêra is moved and moved to tears for a victory in court against an apocryphal profile (see video)

Moved, the presenter Sikêra Jr released, during the National Alert program last Wednesday (15), a court decision suspending a campaign that had been carried out against him.

The presenter had been suffering digital harassment after a smear campaign against the Sleeping Giants profile, which claims to be “digital activists.”

“What have you done to me, the answer is there: It is my faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. What have you done to me and my family, the answer is given.

The Brazilian family is providing the answer. We’ve already started to show that we don’t accept this dirty anymore. What did you do to the children, what did you do to my family. Delayed. That’s why I say: believe in the justice of your country”, said Sikêra.

And he also stated that he will sue those responsible in court:

“This Sleeping there, everyone knows that here there are two oranges in Brazil, who live in Paraná. We’ve already sued them in court, already. They’re going to have to cover all the damage they’ve done.

The people who started going to my clients, we already answered: I have the right too, to sue. What you did in my life, through sealing, because that was cowardly sealing what you did, only Jesus will give you the answer. The Justice of the Earth has already given.”

And ended:

“My Lord Jesus Christ, I have nothing more to ask for, just say thank you,” he said, stepping out of the camera, visibly moved.

Watch the video:

“Left” in despair! Communism’s dark past is finally revealed…

They broke our legs!

O Online City Newspaper is suffering open attacks.

“Old foxes” of politics, through the ill-fated CPI, commanded by nefarious figures like Aziz, Renan and Randolfe, broke our bank secrecy. Nothing they will find.

The TSE, in turn, ordered the demonetization of the JCO. A decision without foundation, without any subpoena and without due process of law. Broke our legs!

We need the help of all patriots.

Your collaboration is important for the truth to prevail! Make your donation:

Or subscribe and have access to the exclusive content of Revista A Verdade.

Click on the link below:

https://assinante.jornaldacidadeonline.com.br/apresentacao