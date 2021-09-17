LoL: Croc and Rensga clash emerged via stream contract | lol

Rensga and his Hunter in the second split of CBLOL 2021, JongHoon “Croc”, had a disagreement last Wednesday night: the player accused Rensga of not having paid the amount that he and Hee-min “Yuri had promised” ”, while the organization defended itself, claiming that the payments were correct. In an exclusive conversation with ge, Rensga showed the contracts and receipts for Croc and Yuri’s payments, as well as explaining where the criticism that the players didn’t receive the agreed amount came from: a streams contract that wasn’t signed.

1 of 3 Croc, by Rensga, after defeat in the 2nd Split final of CBLOL 2021 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games Croc, from Rensga, after defeat in the 2nd Split final of CBLOL 2021 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

+ LoL: Croc complains about Rensga payments; org defends itself

As shown by Djary Veiga, CEO of Rensga, Croc and Yuri’s salaries were agreed at R$10,000 per month, with the right to 70% of the prize obtained in CBLOL – if the team qualified for Worlds 2021, the percentage would be the same. Djary showed proof of payment for every month since the signing of the players, and the only reservation was regarding Yuri: due to the fine and suspension at the beginning of the split, Rensga received a fine of R$5,000, which was divided in two salary deductions by the organization.

The divergence pointed out by Croc, who claimed to have received between 60 and 70% of the amount promised by Rensga, arose from a negotiation with Nimo TV: when surveying the hiring of Koreans, the organization mentioned this possibility as a “bonus” to the salary value offered.

In the call with the ge, Djary Veiga showed the log of the conversation, where he stated that this bonus was only a possibility. The contract did not go forward, generating criticism from Croc.

In contact with the ge, Croc stated that this possible contract with Nimo was used to “persuade” players. He also complained that, despite the great weight given to the bonus at the time of hiring, Rensga only updated him on the situation at the end of the regular stage of CBLOL 2021, almost 80 days after his arrival in Brazil.

2 out of 3 Koreans Croc (left) and Yuri, Rensga League of Legends players at CBLOL 2021 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games Koreans Croc (left) and Yuri, Rensga League of Legends players at CBLOL 2021 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

Again talking to the ge, Rensga reinforced that the partnership with Nimo was presented only as a possibility. The organization said the negotiation lasted for three months, and that the players were warned of its failure as soon as the talks ended.

In addition to accusations of not having received the full amount promised, Croc mentioned the situation at the airport in Goiânia: despite having strictly followed the schedule established by Rensga, Yuri and Croc were unable to board the flight back to their home country.

Rensga confirms that the schedule was strictly followed, but boarding was not allowed due to an airline policy of which the organization was not aware. Djary even points out that another 15 passengers could not board because of these measures.

3 out of 3 Croc and Yuri at CBLOL 2021 Final — Photo: Bruno Álvares/Riot Games Croc and Yuri at CBLOL 2021 Final — Photo: Bruno Álvares/Riot Games

With the missed flight, the players showed interest in returning as soon as possible to South Korea. As stated by Croc, and endorsed by Rensga, the closest tickets cost R$ 5,200 or R$ 2 thousand. Rensga did not offer to pay the amount, saying it was too high for the organization, but offered the gaming house structure so that they could wait until next week for a cheaper ticket.

At this point there is a divergence between the two: in his statement, supported by the conversation with the ge, Croc said Rensga asked him and Yuri to wait until next month. Rensga, in turn, mentioned September 21 as a viable date for players’ return. Croc, however, insisted on returning on Friday the 17th.