LoL: Owner of Rensga explains differences with South Korean Croc

On Thursday (16) the South Korean Croc, hunter of Surrender, posted on his Twitter that the organization had not paid all his salary and that of his partner, Yuri. The accusation soon went viral in the community and the organization’s response came the same day. According to Rensga, there is no debt with the players’ salary.

Misunderstanding between Rensga and South Koreans

In an interview with Globo’s GE website, Djary Veiga, one of the organization’s owners, stated that the salary of the two players is up to date and also revealed that the contract provides for a value of R$ 10 thousand per month, in addition to 70% of the award obtained at CBLOL.

The site claims to have received receipts from the CEO that prove the payments for every month of hiring, with the right to Yuri’s salary discount, penalized by Riot due to bad behavior in ranked queues.

Croc’s accusations regarding the possible non-payment of salary came about due to a disagreement on a stream contract, which was not signed. According to Djary, there was a Nimo TV poll for a possible partnership with Rensga, and if this were to materialize, the Koreans would receive a bonus on their salaries.

Croc told GE that the possibility of a contract was used to persuade the players and that the communication that the partnership between the companies would not work was only communicated 80 days after their arrival in Brazil, at the end of the regular stage.

Rensga’s CEO stressed that the partnership was only a possibility, and that the two parties (Rensga and Nimo) talked for three months, but could not reach an agreement, so the players were notified immediately.

Return of players to Korea

After missing the flight that would take them back to Korea, Croc stated that the tickets with a closer date cost R$ 5,000 each, and that Rensga did not want to bear the costs. According to them, the organization suggested they stay at the Gaming House in Goiânia for a month, when new tickets could be purchased for a more affordable price.

Still in an interview with GE, the CEO of Rensga stated that the organization was unable to bear these costs, but that he did not suggest that they stay a month at GH, but until the 21st, when the return would be feasible. He also pointed out that the delay was due to protocols that the organization was not aware of, and that 15 other people were also unable to board.

The report mentions that the organization is still negotiating with Yuri and Croc a date for the players to return to South Korea. Their contract ends in December 2021, and it seems that there will be no renewal with the Surrender.