Lula remains in the lead against Bolsonaro, with 44% to 26%, says Datafolha | Policy

With just over a year to go before the next elections, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva follows in the lead in the race for the presidency in 2022, with 44% of voting intentions, according to a Datafolha survey released this Friday (17). In second place is the president and pre-candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonar o, with 26%.

the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 9%, followed by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 4%, and the former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), with 3%. Voters who said they will vote blank, null or none of the candidates add up to 11%. Those who said they didn’t know are still 2%.

The survey has a margin of error of two percentage points, more or less, and was carried out between the 13th and 15th of September. The institute heard 3,667 voters, in person, in 190 cities across the country.

The electoral scenario registered by Datafolha in September is similar to the previous survey, in July, with fluctuations within the margin of error.

Datafolha ran four first-round simulations, two of them comparable with previous surveys, and two new.

In another scenario, which can be compared to the July poll, the PSDB candidate tested is the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite. The toucan registers the same percentage as Doria.

Lula has 42%, Bolsonaro has 25%, Ciro has 12%, Mandetta, 4% and Leite, 4%. Blank, null or none of the pre-candidates, 11%, and voters who don’t know, 2%. The biggest oscillation was that of Lula, who in the previous survey had 46%. The other pre-candidates fluctuated within the margin of error.

In a simulation without Mandetta, Lula has 44%, Bolsonaro has 26%, Ciro has 11% and Doria has 6%. Voting in blank, null or none of the candidates reaches 11% and voters who do not know, 1%.

Finally, in a scenario with scattered candidacies, Lula also leads, with 42%. The president has 24%, Ciro 10%, Doria reaches 5%, the presenter Datena (PSL) registers 4%, the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), 2%. Aldo Rebelo (no party) and the senator Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), each has 1%. the senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE) did not score. Blank, null votes and none of these pre-candidates are 10% and those who don’t know, 1%.

In an eventual runoff, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 56% to 31%. Blank, null votes and none of these names add up to 13% and voters who don’t know, 1%. The scenario is similar to the previous survey in July. Lula had 58% and fluctuated within the margin of error and Bolsonaro remained with 31%.