Lyon beat Rangers on their debut with Paquetá standing out and leading group A

O Lyon traveled to Scotland to face the rangers at Ibrox Stadium in the first round of the group stage of the Europa League and came out with an important 2-0 victory, with goals from Ekambi and Tavernier (own).

The first half was marked by the home team going up and having more of the ball in the attacking field, while the French team made good advances on the offensive right side.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Lyon returns to the field this Sunday, at 16:45 (GMT), for the French Championship, to face PSG. The match will be broadcast EXCLUSIVE for Star+ customers. For more information, click here.

It was on the left side, however, that on 23 minutes Toko Ekambi managed to swing over the Scottish defense and kick into goalkeeper McGregor’s corner to open the scoring.

The panorama of the second half was similar, but, in the 10th minute, after a rebound in the area, a shot by Slimani was deflected to Tavernier against his own goal and the score was increased.

Best moments

Championship status

Lyon start at the front in group A, leading, with Brondby and Sparta Praga behind and Rangers in last.

The ace of the game: Paquetá

He stole the ball to start the play of one of the goals, he actively participated in the creation of plays in attack. The Brazilian continues ‘honoring’ his shirt 10 and being decisive for Lyon.

Disappointing start

Undefeated champion in Scotland last season, Rangers have been disappointing in European competition this year. He was eliminated in the preliminary stages of the Champions League and starts badly in the Europa League. Over the past two years, it has dropped into the round of 16 in the competition.

upcoming games

Lyon returns to the field next Sunday, at 15:45, against Paris Saint-Germain, Match Live Streaming Exclusively by ESPN on Star+. On the same day, Rangers face the motherwell.

Datasheet

Rangers 0 x 2 Lyon

GOALS: Toko Ekambi and Tavernier (against) (Lyon)

RANGERS: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun and Barisic; Lundstram, Davis (Wright) and Kamara; Aribo (Sakala), Morelos and Kent (Roofe). Coach: Steven Gerrard

LYON: Anthony Lopes; Gusto; Boateng (Diomande), Denayer and Emerson; Caqueret, Bruno Guimarães and Aouar; Paquetá, Slimani and Toko Ekambi (Shaqiri). Coach: Peter Bosz