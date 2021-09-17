Mad cow disease: analysts see resumption of sales from Brazil to China next after suspension, but highlight risks

SAO PAULO – With the 13th day approaching after the suspension of beef exports to China, after two cases of the so-called “mad cow disease” in Brazilian slaughterhouses, financial market analysts estimate that the situation should be normalized soon.

In a report, XP recalls that the last time Brazil registered an atypical case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), China took 13 days to verify all documents and resume imports, a period that is completed tomorrow. “We remain optimistic about China’s appetite and its speed in closing this case,” writes XP analyst Leonardo Alencar.

The suspension of exports took place on Saturday (4), after two atypical cases of the disease in slaughterhouses in Nova Canaã do Norte (MT) and Belo Horizonte (MG).

However, according to Alencar, if the problem takes longer to be resolved, it is possible that there will be a rapid deterioration in the margins of Brazilian slaughterhouses.

In XP’s assessment, JBS (JBSS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3) should be less impacted, since the two companies have operations in the United States, where the beef industry remains heated and, therefore, would offset part of the impact.

Still, the longer Brazil takes to resume shipments to China, the greater the risk of downward revision of the projections for 2021, assesses Alencar.

“Brazil was responsible for 39% of beef imports from China in July. Argentina, with 24% of the total, is also under restrictions, leaving China in a difficult situation. This is the main reason why we remain optimistic about the resumption of shipments soon, maybe even tomorrow”, he writes.

The risk, however, is that this resumption will take longer to happen. According to the XP analyst, the domestic market should absorb most of what is not exported, at least in the short term, but at lower prices.

This Thursday (16), JBSS3 and MRFG3 shares had rises of around 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, traded at R$ 32.77 and R$ 21.54, around the 3:40 pm

Given that the “mad cow” cases were confirmed as atypical, Bradesco BBI’s expectation is also that the bans on Brazilian beef exports will be temporary. In the past, analysts write, suspensions were canceled within two weeks.

“However, as long as the bans persist, Brazilian beef producers may be forced to direct shipments to other geographies or sell more domestically, where beef prices may be lower – which could temporarily result in profitability smaller than we expected,” writes Bradesco BBI.

The bank also draws attention to the fact that, in addition to China, Russia and Saudi Arabia have also banned Brazilian beef exports, and reports show that Indonesia, Egypt and Iran have imposed similar sanctions. These countries together account for 55% of total Brazilian meat exports.

