Magazine Luiza fumbles and sells bed linen for R$ 0.01

At dawn this Thursday (16), the website of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) experienced a system failure and offered bed linen for R$ 0.01.

Many customers used their social networks to celebrate the “promotion” and tell about their purchases, but when Magazine Luiza realized the mistake, they canceled the purchases.

“At dawn this Thursday (16), the Magalu identified an unusual sales movement generated by a systemic failure in the registration made by a seller, which resulted in the offer of products at 1 cent, clearly below the market price. The product was promptly taken off the air and sales were cancelled”, explains the retail giant in a note.

See customer comments on Twitter:

The guys saying they went crazy on Magazine Luiza’s website at dawn, but it’s still there. But you can’t complete the purchase. pic.twitter.com/MALTM4dMsC — Pamarela (@p_yellow) September 16, 2021

I bought several bed sets in this little paradinha (bug?) that happened in Magalu now at dawn… 13 pieces/kits for R$100 shipping. The products came out R$0.01 each 🤭 Who loved???!!! — xoxo, Pop Creature ✨ (@popcreaturebr) September 16, 2021

at 7:30 am we buy 1 cent bedding at magalu — so so everything (@heyolgaa) September 16, 2021

I bought so much sheet, but so much sheet that I’m going to change sheets every 12:00 at 12:00. Thank you magalu for the treats — little cashew (@caiustoffel) September 16, 2021

Magalu’s website on the day I have insomnia and night bouts awake like a bat: 🙈🙈🙈🤫😴 Magalu’s website when I’m sleeping peacefully: BED GAMES FOR 1 CENT I hateoooo pic.twitter.com/vBXiesWCwL — milena daisy 🌸 (@pimposinha) September 16, 2021

Obg by the beautiful Magalu bug, my inner housewife please bed sets for 0.1 cent ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/e56qp4eciz — Vinícius Henriques’ (@viniciuschn) September 16, 2021

Quote from Magazine Luiza

After the confusion with prices, the Magazine Luiza action (MGLU3) closed today’s trading session with a fall of 1.50%, worth R$ 16.37.

In the year, the role of the Magazine Luiza accumulates a drop of 34.42%, compared to closing at R$ 24.96 at the end of December 2020.