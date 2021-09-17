Magazine Luiza fumbles and sells bed linen for R$ 0.01

Photo: Divulgation/Magazine Luiza

At dawn this Thursday (16), the website of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) experienced a system failure and offered bed linen for R$ 0.01.

Many customers used their social networks to celebrate the “promotion” and tell about their purchases, but when Magazine Luiza realized the mistake, they canceled the purchases.

“At dawn this Thursday (16), the Magalu identified an unusual sales movement generated by a systemic failure in the registration made by a seller, which resulted in the offer of products at 1 cent, clearly below the market price. The product was promptly taken off the air and sales were cancelled”, explains the retail giant in a note.

Quote from Magazine Luiza

After the confusion with prices, the Magazine Luiza action (MGLU3) closed today’s trading session with a fall of 1.50%, worth R$ 16.37.

In the year, the role of the Magazine Luiza accumulates a drop of 34.42%, compared to closing at R$ 24.96 at the end of December 2020.