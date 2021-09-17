Majority of the population fears the economic situation will worsen in the next 6 months, says Febraban | Economy

Most of the Brazilian population is pessimistic and fears the economic situation will worsen over the next six months, according to a survey by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). The perception is negative both in relation to unemployment and purchasing power, inflation, cost of living and interest rate.

“Even with the projection of GDP growth in 2021 between 5% and 5.5%, the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, and the relaxation of a large part of the restrictions imposed in all sectors, the majority of the population remains apprehensive “, says the entity in the note.

Impact of pandemic and economic crisis worse on the poorest, study says

According to the survey, 55% of Brazilians do not believe that their personal financial situation will recover this year. This slice was 52% in June.

More than two-thirds of respondents (68%) estimate that the Brazilian economy should only show signs of improvement from next year. The percentage of those who think the economy will not recover rose from 9% in March to 15% in September.

Expectation of recovery of the family's financial situation — Photo: Reproduction/Febraban

Most Brazilians, however, are betting on the recovery of the economy and personal finances starting next year.

The survey was conducted with 3,000 respondents in all regions of Brazil between the 2nd and 7th of September.

See survey highlights:

In a projection for the next six months: