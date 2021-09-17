Mamma Bruschetta claims that Gugu dated a former Globo actor

Moderator also came out in defense of Rose Miriam Di Matteo when speaking of the fight for inheritance

Reproduction/Record/16.09.2021 Gugu Liberato would have dated Marcelo Augusto, from ‘A Turma do Didi’



the presenter Mamma Bruschetta stated that the presenter Gugu Liberato, who died in 2019 after suffering a domestic accident in the United States, dated the actor Marcelo Augusto, who became famous for being part of the cast of the now-defunct comedy “A Turma do Didi”, by Globo. During participation in the podcast “SuperSonic Cast”, the former presenter of “Fofocalizador”, on SBT, emphasized that “Gugu was gay”, but he did not want this to be exposed in the media. “He didn’t have the opportunity to come out, first because he didn’t want to and [também porque] everything in our time was very guarded, you had to pretend, it was mandatory.” Mamma also commented that Gugu had photos and traveled with men who were appointed as her boyfriends – such as Marcelo Augusto and the chef de cuisine Thiago Salvático. “It wasn’t such a secret thing, but he didn’t like to be exposed on social media. He was always very discreet.”

Mamma also commented on the legal fight over the presenter’s inheritance and came to the doctor’s defense Rose Miriam Di Matteo, mother of the children of Gugu. “He had a stable relationship with Rose, it was by contract. She worked as a surrogate and also as a caretaker for the children. I think she has a right [a herança]. She wasn’t his wife, but they had a union,” he commented. The inheritance dispute began after Rose went to court to prove that she had a stable relationship with the artist, because she was not mentioned in the will. Gugu left 75% of the inheritance for the three children and 25% for the five nephews, in addition to a pension for the mother, Maria do Céu. If Rose can prove the stable union, she is entitled to half of the presenter’s inheritance – valued at R$1 billion.