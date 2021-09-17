Mamma Bruschetta says Gugu had relationship with global actor

posted on 9/16/2021 20:32 / updated on 9/16/2021 23:49



(credit: Playback/YouTube/SuperSonic Cuts [OFICIAL] – Chico Audi/Disclosure)

Even after the tragic death in a domestic accident in 2019, the life of presenter Gugu Liberato remains a topic among other famous people. After the confused fight over the presenter’s inheritance, now it was time for Gugu’s relationships to become a subject. That’s because the presenter Mamma Bruschetta said that Gugu was gay and had a relationship with a global actor named Marcelo Augusto.

Mamma told the story during a podcast interview SuperSonic Cast this Wednesday (15/9). According to the presenter, Gugu would have introduced Marcelo Augusto as a boyfriend, even trying to be discreet about the union in relation to the press.

“She showed her old boyfriend, she showed Marcelo Augusto”, began the presenter, after being interrupted by screams of “puncture” from the podcast’s hosts. After a moment of silence, Mamma continues: “The problem is that he didn’t want this ‘thing’ (sic) of his to be so exposed. Did he have these relationships, did he have pictures with them all? He had. Did he have trips with them all? He had. So it wasn’t such a secret thing, but he didn’t like to be exposed on social media.”

Marcelo Augusto gained fame by participating in the now extinct Didi’s class. Before the comedy, however, the actor was “released” on TV by Gugu in the program Crazy race. It is worth remembering that the presenter also helped Marcelo Augusto in his musical career.

O mail tried to get in touch with Marcelo Augusto to comment on the story of Mamma Bruschetta, however it was made impossible by the privacy policy of the actor’s social networks.