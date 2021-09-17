Man on the run for nearly 30 years surrenders to Australian police

A man who spent nearly 30 years on the run after allegedly using a saw blade and pliers to escape arrest turned himself in to police in Australia.

The man escaped from a detention center during the night of July 31, 1992, according to a statement from the New South Wales Police Force (NSW) on Wednesday.

“At the time, efforts to locate the man were unsuccessful,” the statement said.

The fugitive’s name is Darko Desic, an NSW police spokesman revealed to CNN this Thursday (16).

Desic was 35 years old when he ran away, and now, aged 64, he went to the Dee Why police station and turned himself in last Sunday.

He was arrested again – this time, accused of escaping legal custody.

“Police will allege that the man used tools, including a saw blade and pliers, to free himself from prison in 1992,” the statement said.

Desic had the possibility of being refused bail and appeared in court on Tuesday. He is expected to appear in court again on Sept. 28, police said.

THE CNN was unable to contact Desic’s legal representatives to comment on the case.

The affiliate TV channel of CNN 9News reported that Desic escaped from police custody in 1992 because he did not want to be deported to Yugoslavia, which was in a civil war at the time.

Since he fled, he has done menial work in the area and was known by the name “Dougie,” reported 9News.

Recently, Desic was sleeping on the sands of Avalon, on Sydney’s northern beaches, added 9News.

Local resident Belle Higgins created a fundraising page to help Desic.

The campaign raised more than 6,000 Australian dollars ($4,390) in four hours.

