Man says he is Agnaldo Timóteo’s son and inventor wants speed in carrying out the test | Fun



Agnaldo Timóteo died in complications from covid-19 in April this year – Press Release

Agnaldo Timóteo died in complications from covid-19 in April this year

Disclosure

Published 16/09/2021 16:33

Rio – A man filed a lawsuit in Rio de Janeiro claiming to be the son of singer Agnaldo Timóteo, who died a victim of covid-19 in April this year. The singer’s executor and inventor, Sidnei Lobo Pedroso, was notified of the paternity recognition action earlier this month.

The man, whose identity was not revealed, is from Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense region and says that his mother had a relationship with Agnaldo. He was abandoned by his wife at the maternity ward and was raised by the nurse, to whom his mother would have told about the romance with the singer. The two, however, have already died, according to the lawyer reported.

The inventor Sidnei, who is also a tutor and managed to secure custody of Kate, Agnaldo’s adopted daughter, fears that the delay in action could make the division of the estate more painful and time-consuming. “I don’t want what happens in the action of Agnaldo what happens in the action of Wando and João Gilberto”, declared the lawyer.

invaded house

A luxury house owned by singer Agnaldo Timóteo in Barra da Tijuca, valued at R$ 10 million, suffered a new invasion attempt this Wednesday (15th). According to the lawyer’s reports, the intruder entered the residence’s backyard, but fled when he noticed the presence of a caretaker and a security guard who lived there.