Manager Alaska, owner of 45% of Log-In, accepts terms of MSC’s offer to acquire control of the logistics company

SAO PAULO – Log-In Logística (LOGN3) informed this Friday (17) that it received a letter from Alaska Investimentos informing that, as manager of investment vehicles holding shares issued by the company, it accepted the conditions of the offer to to be launched in the future by Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), by the company. Management Alaska owns about 45% of Log-In.

On Wednesday night, Log-In said it had received a communication from MSC with a proposal to acquire control of the company.

According to the company, a request for authorization has already been sent to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, Cade, so that Sas can acquire, through a public tender offer (OPA), shares representing up to 67% of the share capital from the company.

MSC is offering BRL 25 per LOGN3 share for a 62% to 67% stake in Log-In, valuing the company’s equity at BRL 2.6 billion. This implies a 67% premium on Wednesday’s closing price. The day before, the shares jumped 33.78%, to R$20. At the highest level of the day, the shares rose 50.50%, to R$22.50.

