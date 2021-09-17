Mandatory government spending falls in the last three years

Fiscal uncertainty is at the heart of deteriorating market conditions and fueled the cut in forecasts for higher Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, contrary to this negative circle, public accounts indicators show a reduction in the main mandatory expenditures in the last three years, such as personnel, social security and subsidies.







President Jair Bolsonaro during a ceremony in Brasília 14/09/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

While the Ministry of Economy’s forecasts show that the government will deliver less expenditure than it found – 17.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, compared to 19.3% in 2018 -, the current picture is of high future interest rates with lack of credibility due to the trajectory of public accounts and fear of populism in the election year.

This contradiction in the recent picture of the Brazilian economy has drawn the attention of economists. The biggest problem, recognized even by members of the economic team, is that the government is failing to coordinate expectations and take advantage of this reduction in mandatory spending, which includes payment of salaries and social security benefits.

A point of consensus is that the government and Congress cannot waste any more time and need to resolve as soon as possible the two main problems: the new Bolsa Família and the payment of court orders, debts that the Union is obliged to pay off after defeats in court.

According to the state, the political sewing is being done for the approval of a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC). The political group prefers to support the proposal of the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), which removes the precatório from the spending ceiling, the rule that prevents expenses from growing at a rate higher than inflation. Ramos met last night with the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, to discuss the matter.

PEC de Ramos has the support of influential members of the market, who helped design the text. The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) has also mobilized behind the scenes to implement the deputy’s proposal. For Eduardo Gouvêa, president of the OAB Precatório Commission, is the correct solution, does not violate the Constitution and guarantees legal certainty.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes wants an agreement for a PEC that contains the “Fux-Dantas” solution. This proposal was being developed by the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, and by minister Bruno Dantas, of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). It creates a kind of sub-ceiling for the payment of these expenses. Yesterday, Guedes made a “desperate request for help” to Fux, who joked that the “son” was not his.

The PEC must be approved by the end of October for the government to send a message modifying the budget bill, when it is expected to define the resources to reinforce the Bolsa Família, with a benefit of R$300. if a faster processing of the PEC.

To coordinator of the Fiscal Observatory of Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Manoel Pires, there are many unanswered questions and the fear of the economy going through a period of stagflation, a perverse combination of small growth and high prices. “The political forces need to find a way to solve it”, he says, who points out the parliamentary amendments, another point to be resolved in order to reduce uncertainty.

“The government communicates very poorly. There are good things, yes, but what is good is the rearview mirror, it is the past. And what worries the most is the future”, says the chief economist and partner at RPS Capital, Gabriel Leal de Barros. According to him, the more favorable price of commodities (basic products, such as food, iron ore and oil) and the increase in revenues helped the government to improve the debt situation and the gap in the accounts. “But the government did not know how to capitalize on the small gains it had,” he says.

For Barros, there is a certain “uncoordination” among members of the government and a lack of consistency in the agenda for the coming months. He criticizes, for example, the PEC to interfere in the payment of court orders. For the RPS economist, it is the perfect password to weaken the spending ceiling fiscal rule. “It’s a giant mistake. It’s inappropriate to make any kind of change now,” he says. He defends a negotiation with creditors, in addition to an understanding with TCU to remove the Fundef’s (predecessor of Fundeb’s) court orders from the ceiling, since the current fund is already out of the expenditure limit.

‘Selective moratorium’

Second James Pessoa, responsible for Morgan Stanley’s trading desks for Latin America, the court orders are generating great insecurity in the market. “Gueses spoke at an event, and he is right, that this political noise makes the interest rate curve higher, but much of this noise comes from the government itself.”

According to Pessoa, insisting on this debt installment model, which will be more expensive than paying, sets the precedent for future governments to create this selective moratorium on other expenses.