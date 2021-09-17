Marathon runner Graciete Santana, who participated in the Rio Games, dies

Marathon runner Graciete Santana, who participated in the Rio-2016 Olympic Games, died this Thursday (9/16), a victim of cancer. The athlete from Bahia was 40 years old and was undergoing treatment for severe melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Born in Serra Preta, Graciete accumulated victories in the marathons of Londrina (2011) and Florianópolis (2013). She was also twice placed third in the Rio de Janeiro Marathon (2012 and 2015). In his performance in the Olympic marathon, he finished 128th in the city of Rio de Janeiro, in 2016. His shortest time in his career was conquered in the Seville, Spain, in the same year, when he finished the marathon in 2h38min33, conquering the 12th position.

According to information from the CBAt (Brazilian Athletics Confederation), Graciete recently graduated in Physical Education and participated in her graduation online, directly from the hospital where she was undergoing treatment, in Salvador.

In her last post on social media, three days ago, Graciete thanked the help of nurse Priscila to put on her makeup and participate in the collation and valued the support received by friends and family: “I can’t fail to thank everyone who helped me throughout these 4 difficult years, but enriching for my family and friends, for my partner Domingos Alves”, he wrote.

“Too bad she lost that race against cancer. Brazilian athletics is in mourning. Very sad. Our greetings to husband and coach, Domingos Alves, family, friends, the athletics community of Bahia and the large athletics community of the fund. Very sad moment! It makes us reflect a lot on the importance of living intensely and taking care of oneself because the risk of melanoma is great for those exposed to the sun. It is a warning for athletes to be very careful”, said Wlamir Motta Campos, president of the Board of Directors of CBAt.

