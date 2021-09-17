Maria Lina, ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, gets emotional when she remembers her son: ‘I have my fight’

Separated from Whindersson Nunes, Maria Lina moved her followers when she remembered her son João Miguel, who was born prematurely and ended up not resisting. On social networks, she commented on the pain of losing the little one and said she has clung to her faith to overcome the difficult phase.

“I get messages asking me, ‘You’re always fine, always smiling, showing up here.’ It’s a challenge for me to rescue social media, I’ve only been working with it for a month. But I have a lot to improve”, began Maria, who works as a digital influencer.

According to her, fans are impressed with the way she handled the problems and the death of her son. But he says: “I don’t believe that one problem is bigger than the other, I have my fight, everyone has their fight. Only you know the pain you carry inside your heart. What I do to always have a smile on my face, work, appear here happy, laughing, is that I look around and think: ‘look how many amazing people I have… amazing family, friends and employees”.

READ MORE:

The influencer also reported that when sadness hits, she tries to respect her pain, but she knows that this moment will pass. “When I’m down I respect my moment. What motivates me every day is that the bad times will pass. I only had peace in my heart when I gave it into God’s hand and said: ‘God, do your will.’ I gave it into God’s hands at my worst moment, I believed in him”, he concluded.

At another time, Maria Lina was thrilled to show her pregnancy photo album on social networks. The post was to the sound of “Pra Você Guardei o Amor”, by Nando Reis and Ana Cañas. In stories, she wrote: “My pitoco’s pregnancy album has arrived. Just love”. The last image in the album is of a little bird with the phrase ‘By the side of the best’, referring to God.