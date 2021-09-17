Maria Marta pressures João Lucas after meeting José Alfredo

João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) come home with Du (Josie Pessoa) after discovering that José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) is alive. Maria Marta (Lily Cabral) does not hide his distrust for the time his son was away in the next chapters of the soap opera Empire, currently unhidden by TV Globo.

“Can you tell me where the two were until that time?”, asks Maria Marta. “So, mom… We went out to sort out some things”, says João Lucas trying to hide it. “A few stops? What stops? O José Pedro (Caio Blat) said you had something urgent”, argues the mother.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“We went to take a break from crying babies. We went on a couple’s tour”, Du mind, trying to hide it. “Oh yes? And since when is time off an urgent matter?”, asks Martha. “You just have to spend 24 hours locked up with two twins and you’ll understand the sense of urgency”, follows the girlfriend of João Lucas.

“I understood”, says Maria Marta, lowering her guard, but continues: “And where were you taking time off? Were you playing video games at the Internet cafe?”. “I went to take Du to dinner”, mind John Luke. “Enjoy, because the way things are going, we’re going to have to work out in a little while”, teases the mother.

Recently Império was the subject of a video on the TV Observatory channel on Youtube. Check out:

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.