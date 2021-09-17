Marina Ruy Barbosa pays for a prom dress for fan: ‘Very happy’ – Entertainment

Marina Ruy Barbosa helped a fan fulfill her dream of having a perfect dress for her graduation.

Young Anna Clara, 18, graduated from high school and designed a dress, but she didn’t have the money to make the clothes.

The actress shared publications in which Anna tells how it all happened. It was the young woman’s mother, Valéria Reis, who got in touch with Marina.

“At the beginning of the year, I told my mother that I wanted to make a dress that I designed to wear to my graduation, but she said she wouldn’t be able to, for financial reasons. I understood and let it go. I went into Marina’s Insta to see a few things and I found this,” said Anna, showing a print of what her mother wrote for the actress.

“Good night, Marina. My name is Valeria. I really admire your work and I think you are very elegant! I have a 17-year-old daughter who is going to graduate from high school and I would like to make a wish for you. You would have a ball gown for me lend it to her on 4/3? She wears her mannequin. They’re having a prom at a party house near the school and she has nothing cool to wear. If possible, I’ll be eternally grateful. She really wants to make one dress she designed, but I can’t even rent a nice one. I don’t know if you’ll see, but I’m trying. Thank you,” read the message from Anna’s mother.

The student, who got a place at UFRRJ (Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro) also said that Marina got in touch with her and that she would have been very solicitous and affectionate. “Very happy to have helped make your night more special! And I hope it was everything you dreamed of,” said the actress as she posted a photo of Anna in the dress.

“Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful at her graduation, wearing the special dress we made to make her dream come true”, Marina published in another photo of Anna Clara.