Marina Ruy Barbosa thrills fan by giving her a prom dress: ”Dream of her”

Actress Marina Ruy Barbosa thrilled a fan by giving a special dress as a graduation gift

The actress Marina Ruy Barbosa (26) recently fulfilled a fan’s dream by giving an elegant prom dress especially to her admirer.

At dawn this Thursday, 16, the TV Globo artist showed on social networks the outfit she gave the student Anna Clara for the young woman to wear at her high school graduation party.

“Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful on her graduation wearing the special dress we made to make her dream come true”, wrote the redhead who surprised followers in Instagram Stories.

The famous woman also had the help of the girl’s mother, Valeria Reis, which helped her make the surprise, as Anna shared in her profile. “At the beginning of the year, I told my mother that I wanted to make a dress that I designed to wear to my graduation, but she said she wouldn’t be able to, for financial reasons. I understood and let it go. I went into Marina’s Insta to see a few things and I found this”, reported the student, showing the message her mother sent to the artist.

In the text, Valéria praised Marina Ruy Barbosa and stated that her daughter would graduate, but she had “nothing nice to wear” . “I don’t deserve even half of what this woman does to me: She was super affectionate with me, she said she would make my dress, and that we’re going to agree to make it work”, wrote the university student.

Soon after, Marina reposted the photo of the lucky woman and celebrated that everything worked out. “Very happy to have helped make your night more special. And I hope it was everything just the way you dreamed”, posted the actress.

See the dress and the lucky woman who was presented by Marina Ruy Barbosa!





