Mário confirms Wellington’s contractual clause: “To protect Fluminense”

Wellington has already secured its automatic renewal, having hit the target of being listed in at least 60% of matches. The president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, confirmed that the clause exists, although he was unable to specify the percentage and clarified that it was made to protect the club. Understand:

– This is another negotiation in which we put a clause, because the athlete’s option at that time was to come for two years, his and the manager. We didn’t want to do two fixed years. This athlete was a request from the technical committee that was here, and this is not a criticism, as he has been contributing to us. But you need to understand that within the signings the club makes, there is the opinion of the scout, the director, the coach and the coaching staff who make some requests. As the athlete had a history of some surgeries, our department directed us to a one-year contract and that we put a performance clause so that if he was able to play X number of games we could put this extension clause. I don’t know the exact percentage if he has already reached it. But the fact that he has already reached it, because it was a clause to protect us, negotiations are always open and at the end of the year we will analyze the contract, the clause, with the player and coaching staff whether or not we are going to follow up with the athlete – he said .

O NETFLU is doing a react of the press conference right now with Leandro Dias and Rafael Siri on our youtube channel: