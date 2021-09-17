Marquinhos trains with a São Paulo squad after more than a month and could be a backup on Sunday | São Paulo

Striker Marquinhos returned to training with the São Paulo squad. This Thursday, the player participated in the activity at the CT of Barra Funda and could be a novelty in next Sunday’s game, at 4 pm, against Atlético-GO.
Marquinhos has recovered from a strain on his left thigh suffered in early August, in a goalless draw against Palmeiras, in the Brazilian Championship.
The initial expectation was that the 18-year-old would return in about four weeks, a period usually given for this type of injury. However, he was absent for just over six weeks and defrauded the team in important duels, such as the eliminations of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.
If referred by coach Hernán Crespo to face Atlético-GO, Marquinhos should gradually regain minutes. The player still needs to regain fitness.
Who should also have a dosage of minutes is Jonathan Calleri. The striker has been training with the squad since early September and is expected to play for a few minutes in Sunday’s game.
Like Marquinhos, Calleri trained this Thursday. He hasn’t played an official match for just over four months.
In this afternoon’s training, the holders who were defeated by Fortaleza, last Wednesday, by the Copa do Brasil, did a regenerative work inside the CT.
With 22 points gained in Brasileirão, the Tricolor occupies the 16th place and is one point away from the relegation zone. Eliminated in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, São Paulo turned its forces exclusively to the running points tournament.
