Marvel makes movies that are “copy and paste from others”, says Villeneuve

the director of Dune, Denis Villeneuve, didn’t mince words when criticizing the originality of the films Marvel Studios, during an interview given to the Spanish newspaper The world. According to the filmmaker, the studio belonging to Disney delivers productions that are mere repetitions of better movies.

“There are a lot of Marvel movies that are nothing more than copy and paste from others,” said Villeneuve. The speech takes place shortly after the filmmaker pokes Casa das Ideias during dialogue promoted by Harper’s Bazaar with the Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, director of the upcoming Marvel release eternal. “I think what you’re bringing to the cinema is essential. It’s like the oxygen needed in the room. I’m your biggest fan. I think it’s great that Marvel approached you because you’re aesthetically their radical opposite.”, he stated.

In the new adaptation of Dune, led by Villeneuve, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert – with the help of his mother – and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

the book of Frank Herbert is known as one of the most complex works in science fiction history, and has already yielded a big screen adaptation directed by David Lynch, in 1984. In Brazil, the franchise books Dune are published by Aleph Publisher.

Dune, which still has Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and other talents in its cast, debuts in October 14, 2021 in Brazilian cinemas and, according to the screening window, it should enter 35 days later for the catalog of HBO Max.

