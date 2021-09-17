Matrix Resurrections gets new release date in Brazil

Fourth chapter of the franchise created by lana and Lilly Wachowski, matrix Resurrections had its debut postponed by six days in Brazil. in a new teaser released this Thursday (16), it was confirmed that the feature is now coming in December 22nd. With the new date, the film starring Keanu Reeves will no longer compete, at least on his first weekend, with Spider-Man: No Return Home.

It is worth remembering that this is the same date set for the film to reach North American cinemas. In the United States, Matrix Resurrections will be available simultaneously on the HBO Max.

Matrix Resurrections bring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back to the roles of Neo and Trinity. The direction and script are again from Lana Wachowski.

The first matrix was released in 1999. Along with the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned US$1.6 billion at the world box office.

