Medical Correspondent: Learn how to identify the symptoms of alcoholism

In this Friday’s (17th) edition of the Medical Correspondent panel, of Novo Dia, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes spoke about how to identify the symptoms of alcoholism.

British band Liberty X founder Michelle Heaton used social media to talk about her struggle with alcoholism. She posted a photo showing how her face was at the time when she consumed a large amount of alcoholic beverages and another photo after starting treatment for the disease.

In the publication, the singer said that this was her reality 20 weeks ago and today she feels stronger mentally and physically. In Brazil, about 10% of the population suffers from alcoholism. Men account for 70% of cases and women 30%.

“Alcoholism is considered a chronic brain disease that causes a person to have definite problems in their life. When an addiction is recognized in which the individual cannot function without the substance, the problem is declared and the situation must be addressed”, said Fernando Gomes.

According to the doctor, the alcoholic person uses the substance and naturally needs it to be present to socialize. “People lose well-being and quality of life when they do not have access to drink.”

The neurosurgeon listed some of the signs that evidence alcoholism. They are: when the person starts drinking alone, hides consumption, distances himself from family and friends, and may reach the extreme and have memory loss, tremors and insomnia.

“This is a topic that is often taboo. It is necessary to approach the person suffering from alcoholism in a loving way and take them to a specialized health service for treatment. It’s slow, progressive work, but it requires loving vision.”