Medical records are seized in an operation against a doctor suspected of charging for surgeries

Photo: Ascom/Civil Police

The coordinator of the Anti-Corruption Precinct (Deccor), Ferdinand Martins, informed the Cidadeverde.com that about 15 to 20 patients were operated on a month by the surgeon who charged for surgical procedures performed in public hospitals in Piauí. The president of the police inquiry also says that these patients had priority over others regulated by the Unified Health System (SUS). In practice, evidence indicates that, by paying for surgery that should have been free, they ended up ‘jumping the line’.

“We are deepening the investigation with the material that was seized. What we observed is that the patients who paid were able to solve their demands. Those who paid had priority in the care. We are raising names of patients. Only today we were able to locate many patients, but we don’t know if everyone paid. On average, he operated from 15 to 20 patients a month and, apparently, earned money for operating through the SUS and also receiving the benefit”, explains the coordinator of Deccor.

The surgeon-who is approximately 50 years old-should give testimony on Wednesday (15), but was postponed at the request of the investigated. In addition to him, a nursing technician, both permanent civil servants, is also investigated in the Scalpel operation, which investigates the undue charge for surgeries performed by the SUS.

Delegate Denis Sampaio, from Deccor, adds that the amounts unduly charged to patients would be lower than market prices, a way to attract more patients. Those investigated were not arrested, but removed.

Among the most common surgeries are tubal ligations, vasectomies, surgery, hernia and gallbladder. Denis Sampaio, from Deccor, adds that the amount collected by those investigated who had been working at least since 2019 is still unknown. However, the amounts for each surgery could reach up to R$5,000.

“At the doctor’s residence, we seized documents that will still be analyzed to find out what is of interest to the investigation. The medical records were seized in the hospitals themselves. The undue amount collected for each surgery will still be determined, but what we know is that they acted throughout two years,” explains Denis Sampaio.

According to the Civil Police, the surgeries were performed at the Military Police Hospital, Hospital do Satellite, Hospital do Dirceu and other health units in the interior, without the knowledge of the direction of the health units.

The two servers must answer for passive corruption and, depending on the course of the investigation, could be indicted for criminal association.

Graciane Sousa

[email protected]