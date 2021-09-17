Medrado wins a zero car in trunk dynamics

Tonight was the night of “Baú da Fazenda” in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), and Medrado won the biggest prize of the night, a 0km car. The singer and rapper was initially out of contention and was thrilled to get the “treat”, dedicating to her children:

Oh no! Josh and Bryan, it’s yours! I love you! Oh my God, I got a car zero. Medrado

Valentira Francavilla and Solange Gomes were in possession of the award before, but, due to the dynamics of the activity, they ended up missing the chance to take a brand new car home.

Nine peons guaranteed a cash prize, which ranged from R$3,000 to R$10,000, and ex-panicat Aline Mineiro was granted immunity in the first farm of the edition.

How the dynamic worked

The Farm 2021: Peons gathered for trunk dynamics Image: Playback/Playplus

In the activity, which had four stages, pedestrians chose items such as a jug, kettle and a pressure cooker, all of them awarded, with a brand new car being the biggest prize of the night – and which was in the pressure cooker.

In the first phase, Gui Araujo, the first farmer in the edition, took ten names from an urn, and each one of them chose a pawn to stay out of the dynamic.

Valentina took out Marina, Dayane took out Bil, Mussunzinho took out Erika, Solange took out Rico — which generated friction between the two — Victor took out Liziane, Medrado took out Erasmo, MC Gui took out Nego do Borel, Dynho took out Aline, Tati Quebra Barraco took away Medrado , and the farmer self-drawn and eliminated Victor.

In the second phase of the dynamic, the farmer raffled seven more names to choose gifts from the prized chest, which announced to whom his gift was going and waited in pulpits, and three more names — Mussunzinho, Dayane and MC Gui — left the dispute.

Tiago was the one who took the pressure cooker, the gift that guaranteed a zero km car, and gave it to Valentina.

In the third phase, the pawns received commands from Galisteu, according to the color of the ball that was drawn, being able to save already eliminated pawns.

Dynho exchanged Valentina’s gift for Solange, and later Valentina exchanged Solange’s for Medrado, and the two lost their chance to win the 0km car.

In the last phase, the group discovered what each one gained:

Gui Araujo won R$ 8 thousand

Tati Quebra Barraco won R$ 3 thousand

Nego do Borel earned R$9 thousand

Dynho Alves won R$ 10 thousand

Tiago Piquilo won R$ 5 thousand

Erasmo Viana won R$ 7 thousand

Dayane Mello earned R$ 4 thousand

Valentina Francavilla won R$ 4 thousand

Aline Mineiro gained an immunity

Medrado won a car

