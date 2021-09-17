Medrado wins a zero car in trunk dynamics

by

Tonight was the night of “Baú da Fazenda” in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), and Medrado won the biggest prize of the night, a 0km car. The singer and rapper was initially out of contention and was thrilled to get the “treat”, dedicating to her children:

Oh no! Josh and Bryan, it’s yours! I love you! Oh my God, I got a car zero. Medrado

Valentira Francavilla and Solange Gomes were in possession of the award before, but, due to the dynamics of the activity, they ended up missing the chance to take a brand new car home.

Nine peons guaranteed a cash prize, which ranged from R$3,000 to R$10,000, and ex-panicat Aline Mineiro was granted immunity in the first farm of the edition.

How the dynamic worked

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians gathered for the trunk dynamics - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peons gathered for trunk dynamics

Image: Playback/Playplus

In the activity, which had four stages, pedestrians chose items such as a jug, kettle and a pressure cooker, all of them awarded, with a brand new car being the biggest prize of the night – and which was in the pressure cooker.

In the first phase, Gui Araujo, the first farmer in the edition, took ten names from an urn, and each one of them chose a pawn to stay out of the dynamic.

Valentina took out Marina, Dayane took out Bil, Mussunzinho took out Erika, Solange took out Rico — which generated friction between the two — Victor took out Liziane, Medrado took out Erasmo, MC Gui took out Nego do Borel, Dynho took out Aline, Tati Quebra Barraco took away Medrado , and the farmer self-drawn and eliminated Victor.

In the second phase of the dynamic, the farmer raffled seven more names to choose gifts from the prized chest, which announced to whom his gift was going and waited in pulpits, and three more names — Mussunzinho, Dayane and MC Gui — left the dispute.

Tiago was the one who took the pressure cooker, the gift that guaranteed a zero km car, and gave it to Valentina.

In the third phase, the pawns received commands from Galisteu, according to the color of the ball that was drawn, being able to save already eliminated pawns.

Dynho exchanged Valentina’s gift for Solange, and later Valentina exchanged Solange’s for Medrado, and the two lost their chance to win the 0km car.

In the last phase, the group discovered what each one gained:

  • Gui Araujo won R$ 8 thousand
  • Tati Quebra Barraco won R$ 3 thousand
  • Nego do Borel earned R$9 thousand
  • Dynho Alves won R$ 10 thousand
  • Tiago Piquilo won R$ 5 thousand
  • Erasmo Viana won R$ 7 thousand
  • Dayane Mello earned R$ 4 thousand
  • Valentina Francavilla won R$ 4 thousand
  • Aline Mineiro gained an immunity
  • Medrado won a car

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

Nego do Borel is indicted for bodily injury against ex-girlfriend - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 20

Borel

Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).

Reproduction/Instagram

Victor Pecoraro is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 20

Victor Pecoraro

Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .

Reproduction/Instagram

Mussunzinho is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 20

little mussun

Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.

Reproduction/Instagram

Liziane Gutierrez is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Record TV

4 / 20

Liziane Gutierrez

Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.

Playback / Record TV

Tati Quebra Barraco is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 20

Tati Breaks Shack

Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.

Reproduction/Instagram

BBB 21: Arcrebian, second eliminated from reality - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 20

arcrebian

Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.

Reproduction/Instagram

Mileide Mihaile - Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

7 / 20

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.

Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

Dayane Mello, Brazilian participant of Big Brother Italy - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 20

Dayane Mello

Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Valentina Francavilla is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 20

Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).

Reproduction/Instagram

Medrado releases a music clip in which he talks about the depression he suffered during the pregnancy of his youngest son - Reproduction/Instagram

10 / 20

Medrado

Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Gui Araújo is in "The farm" - Play / Instagram

11 / 20

Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”

Play / Instagram

Marina Ferrari is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Instagram

12 / 20

Marina Ferrari

Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.

Play / Instagram

MC Gui is confirmed in "The Farm 13" - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 20

MC GUI

The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

Reproduction/Instagram

The country singer Tiago, by the duo Hugo and Tiago - Richard Legnari/Publishing

14 / 20

James Piquilo

The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.

Richard Legnari/Disclosure

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 20

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 20

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is MC Mirella's husband and is in the reality - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 20

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda - Reproduction/Instagram team

18 / 20

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was a dancer for Faustão - Reproduction/Instagram

19 / 20

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2020: Former panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 20

A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 13: Who should the farmer Gui Araujo indicate for the farm?

3.71%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.51%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.80%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.68%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.51%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.86%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

24.74%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.82%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

8.87%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.09%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.62%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

16.29%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

11.55%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.09%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.51%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.65%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 485 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.