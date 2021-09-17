Meeting: Diogo Nogueira makes dinner for Paolla Oliveira: ‘I take care’

Singer Diogo Nogueira stated that he thought he was being trolled the first time he was going to meet Paolla Oliveira. In an interview with Fátima Bernardes, the samba singer told how the “encounter” between them happened.

Coincidentally, it was on Globo — but not on the Fátima program. Diogo remembers having seen Paolla Oliveira in some painting by Faustão. Afterwards, the singer Mumuzinho made a connection between the singer and the actress.

We had already crossed paths here on Rede Globo, it was at Faustão, we were the jury of a painting. I crossed two or three times. But the day it really happened, I got a call from Mumuzinho, he was super happy saying he had to introduce someone and he said who he was. It’s not possible, is it true, I thought it was a joke. We were talking until the day we met and such, dinner, I made a little plate with pasta and shrimp, neighbor. Diogo Nogueira

Diogo Nogueira posted click on kissing Paolla Oliveira’s neck Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Fátima Bernardes, who said she supports the couple, demanded that Diogo continue making dishes and serving Paolla Oliveira even after conquering and assuming a relationship with her.

The singer said he continues and tore up praise for his partner.

I do it, you may ask, I do it and take care of it. I made a song for her. Flor de caña, she was enchanted, I call it flor de canha, pretty girl, she is a very strong woman, a warrior, she likes to join her family, very simple, one of the greatest actresses in this country. I just have to thank daddy from heaven. I think I’m in love, completely surrendered. Diogo Nogueira

Diogo sang the song made for Paolla live at “Encontro”. Then, the actress appeared in a video wishing Fátima Bernardes, who celebrates 59 years of age today.

By the way, you are very well accompanied around. I would love to celebrate my birthday with this special guest. Paolla Oliveira