Meghan Markle and Harry receive apology from British newspaper

Official apology is a victory for Meghan and Harry after constant court squabbles with the British press.

O Daily Express published an official apology to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they released an article with misinformation about allegations of racism within the Royal Family.

According to the article published in the newspaper, the quotes contained in the biography of the couple ‘Finding Freedom’, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, would have been made by Harry and Meghan herself. The article suggested that the Sussex had given the information to the authors of the book, a fact that was denied by the couple’s spokesperson.

The ‘Finding Freedom’ biography used quotes from a “close source”, who said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “were not surprised” with the fact that the Royal Family took over “little responsibility” for allegations made in the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

An apology published in the online version of Daily Express and said: “We recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticized the Queen’s handling of her allegations of racism. The allegation of criticism reported in the book ‘Finding Freedom’ did not come from the Duke and Duchess. The authors of ‘Finding Freedom’ do not speak for the Duke and Duchess. We are happy to define the correct position and we apologize to the Duke and Duchess”.

Omid Scobie, co-author of ‘Finding Freedom’, told Newsweek: “The book never claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticized the Queen, so I’m happy to see the media being held accountable for distorting the reporting.”.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan Markle said that a member of royalty expressed concern about how dark her baby’s skin might be. At the time of the comment, she was pregnant with Archie, her first child from her marriage to Prince Harry. She did not reveal the individual’s name, but the couple later ruled out the Queen and her husband Prince Philip.

Meghan told Oprah: “In those months when I was pregnant, around the same time, we have a side conversation of ‘he won’t have security, he won’t get a title’ and also concerns and talks about how his skin might be dark when he’s born”.

Buckingham Palace’s public response to the interview expressed sympathy and added that “some memories may vary”.

In the book ‘Finding Freedom’, Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durand wrote: “Those three words, ‘recollections may vary’, did not go unnoticed by the couple, who a close source said were not surprising” that full ownership was not taken”.

The newspaper’s admission of guilt is Meghan and Harry’s latest victory in a long-running court battle with the British media. Last Sunday, September 12, Meghan Markle won a resounding victory over the mail, after suing for privacy and copyright infringement over a letter she had sent her father the summer after their marriage.

In the letter, she begged him to stop talking to the media months after he was caught displaying pictures for money with the paparazzi. The newspaper filed an appeal, which is expected to be heard in London in November.

The new edition of ‘Finding Freedom’ also revealed that Meghan and Harry were photographed by paparazzi who attended a consultation related to her miscarriage in July 2020. The book reveals: “What should have been a deeply personal moment quickly became headline news on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen photos of the masked couple getting into a Cadillac SUV.”.