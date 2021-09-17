MEIs will have R$ 10 thousand of credit with zero interest in SC | Renato Igor

Individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) will receive subsidized credit from the government of Santa Catarina starting next Wednesday (22). The value is up to R$ 10 thousand, with zero interest, six months of grace period, 12 months of amortization and 36 payment installments.

​> Receive the main information about Santa Catarina through Whatsapp​

This is a new stage of SC Mais Renda Empresarial, which began in July, serving micro and small companies affected by the pandemic and which are in compliance.

The loans are made possible by the Regional Development Bank of the Extreme South (BRDE) and the Development Agency of the State of Santa Catarina (Badesc), with the support of credit cooperatives.

The first cooperative that will operationalize credits for MEIs is Cresol. As of September 22, consultations will be carried out in the municipalities of Curitibanos, Campos Novos, Frei Rogério, Santa Cecília, São José do Cerrito, Dona Emma, ​​Ibirama, Presidente Getúlio, Mirim Doce, Taió, Irineópolis, Bela Vista do Toldo, Canoinhas, Major Vieira, Monte Castelo, Porto União, Apiúna, Indaial, Otters, Ascurra, Presidente Nereu and Rio do Sul. As of September 30th, the partnership will extend with Sicoob in 95 municipalities in Santa Catarina.

Since SC Mais Renda Empresarial was launched, 621 credit operations have been approved, totaling R$51.14 million. “On average, R$ 82 thousand were made available for each micro and small company (MPE) with an approved contract”, summarized the assistant secretary of the SEF, Michele Roncalio. For MPEs, services are provided by both BRDE and Badesc. The contractual amount is up to R$100 thousand, with a maximum grace period of up to twelve months and repayment period of up to 36 months.

Although credit to MEIs only arrived 17 months after the start of the pandemic, the measure is very important as it serves those who need it most. Popcorn producers, confectioners and many workers who lost formal jobs and were forced to undertake. In many cases, the act of becoming an entrepreneur was not an option, but a necessity.

In this sense, it is important to look for institutions such as Sebrae, which has a highly qualified technical staff to train entrepreneurs.

The resources of SC Mais Renda, in addition to helping companies and individual entrepreneurs, move the local economy and generate a positive cascade effect in communities.

Read more:

​Concert halls in Florianópolis pay garbage fees even if they don’t work​

​Car insurance has new rules; know which ones​

​Motorcycle Accidents Challenge Elective Surgery Task Force Success in SC​