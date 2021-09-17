Message in a bottle thrown overboard in Japan appears in Hawaii after 37 years | World

A message in a bottle dropped 37 years ago by high school students in Japan in the 1980s was found about 6,000 kilometers away in Hawaii, in the United States.

Members of a natural science club at Choshi College in Chiba, east of Tokyo, threw 750 bottles into the sea between 1984 and 1985 to investigate marine currents.

With messages in English, Japanese and Portuguese, in which he was asked to contact the sender, the bottles reached places as far away as the Philippines, Canada and Alaska.

No other has appeared since bottle number 50 was recovered in 2002 in Kagoshima, southern Japan.

The 51st was found in June by a nine-year-old girl on a beach in Hawaii, announced the Japanese school. Messages are still readable.

“I was really surprised,” Japanese school deputy principal Jun Hayashi told AFP this Friday.

He’s still waiting for bottle number 52 to appear.

Mayumi Kondo, a member of the Natural Science Club in 1984, said the discovery “revived nostalgic memories” of his school years.