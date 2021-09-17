Messi wants a perfect home in Paris; see the requirements of the ace

For over a month in Paris, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo have been looking for the perfect place to live with their three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. The family is living at the Le Royal Monceau hotel, near the Champs Elysees and Arc de Triomphe, paying almost €1,000 (R$6.2 thousand) a day.

The French newspaper Le Parisien revealed details of what the Argentine is looking for, asking real estate agent Daniel-Féau for a place as perfect as the mansion he used to live in Barcelona, ​​having to fulfill a list of demands.

“They want a contemporary house with a very clean, with exterior and swimming pool”, informed the real estate agency to the vehicle.

The capital’s press reported that the couple has already visited a property in the Neuilly-sur-Seine region, close to the River Seine and the Boulogne forest, not far from the hotel they are staying at last month. However, the owner of this place would have increased the rent by 10,000 euros (R$ 61.9 thousand) when he learned that Lionel was interested in living there.

Given this, Messi and Antonella now want the real estate agency to find the ideal home and would be willing to buy, or rent, according to RMC Sports.

Another house, an old one in the Vésinet area, valued at 48 million euros (R$297.17 million), has 30 rooms, 2,000 square meters, a security house, an area for employees, garages and an upstairs room, it would also have attracted the eyes of the family.

During this period in Paris, Messi has already taken the field twice for PSG and had two performances without the shine expected of him. A place to call “yours” will make the ace feel at home as he used to in Barcelona.

