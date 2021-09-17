Microsoft kicks off a future without passwords

Typing in passwords every time you need to access an account can become overwhelming over time, especially if you’re in the home office scheme — working in the same sweatshirt for the past two years and doing the same routine from morning until night. Is life not long enough? That’s what I question myself.

Microsoft envisions a password-free world, which I must admit is an interesting thing. The company now allows you to access your Microsoft account without entering passwords, although you still need the Microsoft Authenticator app or a digital face scan in Windows Hello to login. You can also use an external security key or enable two-step authentication via SMS or email.

Microsoft began moving to passwordless authentication earlier this year, allowing business account users to access accounts this way. Now, the novelty starts to reach all users.



“We are implementing this at Microsoft and almost 100% of the company no longer has a password,” said Vasu Jakkal, head of security, compliance and identity at Microsoft, in an interview with The Verge.

The fact is, no one likes having to type their letter and number key every time they want to access something. And while there are many password management options available, including Microsoft’s Edge browser, it forces you to rely on a third-party service whenever you want to.



The existence of passwords is becoming increasingly outdated as more applications and services have multiple layers of security. Microsoft is also technically relying on this by offloading identification work to features like Windows Hello that require biometrics.



You can remove the password requirement to log into your Microsoft account right now. First, download the Microsoft Authenticator app on iOS or Android and set up your account. Then go to the Microsoft account dashboard in a browser and try to log in. You will need to verify your mobile device to pass authentication. In my case, it asked for my fingerprint before allowing login.

Once you are on the main page of your Microsoft account, go to the “Security” tab. Scroll down and select “Advanced security” and then go to the next page, selecting the “Additional security” section. So just choose the option for a passwordless account. Activate the function and then the Authenticator app will take care of the rest. From now on, you only need your smartphone to approve the login. If at any time you want to turn off the feature, you can go back to the same security settings panel and add the password option again.